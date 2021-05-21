ANGLETON — Two people left with an undisclosed amount of money and other items after drawing a weapon on a convenience store clerk, Angleton police said.
Officers were called to the store in the 2800 block of North Downing Road at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday after the clerk called saying he had been robbed. Both robbers were gone by the time officers arrived.
“Two what appear to be male subjects walked into the store and made contact with the cashier, who was the only employee in the store at that time,” Angleton Police Sgt. Ernest DeLosSanstos said. “One of the subjects presented a weapon, made threats and stole cash and other items.”
The store has a surveillance system that captured the robbers on camera, DeLosSantos said. Investigators are reviewing the recording and following up on potential leads, but they have not identified any suspects, he said.
“They were both wearing masks and gloves, so at this time, we don’t have an identity on them yet,” he said.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Angleton Police Department at 979-849-2383.
