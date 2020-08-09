County officials reported three more residents have died due to complications with COVID-19.
The victims were a Liverpool man in his 60s, a Brookside Village woman in her 70s and a Lake Jackson man at Oak Village Healthcare older than 80, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Deaths are the absolute worst outcome and none of us want to see that,” he said.
Sebesta added that the deaths were spread across the last week and did not happen all in one day.
The county death rate increased slightly from 0.82 percent to 0.85, still much lower the state death toll of 1.7 percent, according to the Texas Health and Human Services data.
The seven-day span broke the county's previous weekly death toll with 13 announced deaths since Aug. 2, according to county data.
County officials also reported Sunday 97 residents were newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Of those, Alvin registered the most with 24 residents testing positive. Freeport followed with 22 then Lake Jackson with 11. Six residents from Clute reported as positive; four each resided in Manvel, Angleton and Richwood; three came from Brazoria; and each two from West Columbia and Iowa Colony. Bailey’s Prairie, Brookside Village, Damon, Bonney and Quintana also each had one resident contract the virus, according to county data.
One of the Freeport cases was a probable positive and one Alvin resident resides in the Winchester Lodge Healthcare Center. The nursing home previously had only two employees who reported as positive.
Sunday concluded a 14 percent downtrend in average cases for a week, averaging 110.7 this week compared to 128.7 the previous seven days.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
People in their 20s were the most affected age group with 23, followed by people in their 40s (17), people in their 30s (13), adolescents (13), people in their 60s (10), people in their 20s (14). Six kids younger than 10 also tested positive contracted the virus while two cases involved residents in their 70s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county did not report any recoveries Sunday due to less staff at the office, Sebesta said.
“We run short on Sunday so we don’t expect recoveries coming on that day and they haven’t in a while,” Sebesta said.
Officials have not reported a Sunday recovery since June 7, according to county data.
Brazoria County has now had 6,495 COVID cases since the pandemic arrived in the county in mid-March. There are 3,440 cases considered active, 3,071 people recovered, 56 fatalities and 25 probable cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.