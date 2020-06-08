The first Surfside Beach resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is among 22 new cases Brazoria County announced Monday.
“As I’ve always said, no community is immune,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Health department epidemiologists will be tasked with contacting anyone who could have come in contact with the Surfside Beach man in his 70s, as they are with any case, Sebesta said.
Pearland had 10 new cases announced Monday, the most of any city in the county, according to county data.
The Pearland residents include two women and a man in their 20s, two men and a woman in their 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s and two women in their 50s, the data shows.
There are four new cases in Clute, and three of them are probable, indicating they might be within the same household, Sebesta said. These include a confirmed woman in her 30s and a probable man in his 30s and two children younger than 10.
Alvin had three new cases announced, including a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s and a girl younger than 10.
Other cases include a Brookside Village woman in her 20s, a Manvel man and woman in their 20s — of which the man is a probable case — and an Angleton man in his 30s, the data shows.
None of the cases were linked to nursing homes or prisons, Sebesta said.
The county also reported 13 recoveries, bringing the number of people recovered to 565. There are 173 active cases, 11 probable cases and 9 people with COVID-19 who have died, according to Brazoria County data.
Those numbers reflect the removal of prison unit cases from the county's totals, a change that took effect Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
