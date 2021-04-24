Those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and are hoping to do so have the opportunity today during one of UTMB Angleton-Danbury’s mass vaccination clinics.
“We have up to 2,500 available to administer,” hospital spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
Today’s clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St. in Freeport. Those who preregistered will be guaranteed a vaccination, but anyone is welcome to walk up without an appointment to receive their shot on a first-come, first-served basis.
“It is a Pfizer vaccine, so ages 16 and up can be vaccinated,” Visor said.
Pfizer is the lone COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 16 and up, according to UTMB Health’s website. The Moderna vaccine is approved for those 18 and older.
“We are not able to offer a vaccine to anyone under 16 per FDA regulations,” the website states.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18 receiving a vaccine, the website states. Vaccine recipients do not have to be Brazoria County residents or UTMB patients.
After a day of all probable and no confirmed cases, county officials reported 63 new cases, of which 42 were confirmed infections. The report from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower also included the news of one virus-related death, a Brazoria man in his 50s.
Of the confirmed cases, 12 were reported in Pearland, followed by seven in Alvin; five each in Lake Jackson and in Manvel; four in Freeport; three in Angleton; two each in Clute and in Iowa Colony; and one each in Liverpool and Richwood. Every age group had at least one new case: 11 for those in their 30s; seven for those in their 20s; six for those in their 40s and in their 50s; five adolescents; and four children. One new case each was reported among those in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
The 21 probable cases included in Friday’s report are not reflected on the county dashboard’s age group or municipality breakdowns, as is typical.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
There are 35,481 reported cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County, of which 1,007 are active and 426 are probable. There have been 33,638 recoveries and 410 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.