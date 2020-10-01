ANGLETON — Exactly two hours passed between the last word of Brazoria County prosecutor Jessica Pulcher's closing argument and court reconvening for the jury's verdict, that Anthony "Tony" Baxter is guilty as indicted for his brother's murder.
In their closings Thursday morning, Pulcher and prosecutor Joshua Golden argued Baxter did nothing less than execute Robin "Skip" Baxter as the two men argued outside a Las Playas residence in February 2019.
The evidence and testimony from the medical examiner indicate Tony Baxter went to his own vehicle, pulled out a Model 1911 .45-caliber handgun and returned to Skip's truck, where Tony pointed the gun about 3-5 feet from a seated Skip, Golden said.
That's when Tony Baxter shot and killed his brother with a bullet to the right cheek, he said.
Defense attorney Crespin Michael Linton said in his closing argument that Velma Farr, an eyewitness to the homicide, was a convicted drunk and a liar and not to be believed. And as far as Skip Baxter's mindset, Linton went over the medical examiner's testimony regarding substances in Skip's body, including a toxic amount of methamphetamine.
"Somebody that was to the level of being toxic, you don't know what they're going to do," Linton said.
However, the jury didn't appear to accept the defense's self-defense theory and announced a guilty verdict early this afternoon.
Sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
