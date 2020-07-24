The latest forecasts Thursday indicate Tropical Depression 8 is likely to make landfall closer to Corpus Christi than to a location in Brazoria County, but the county could be on the dirty side of the storm.
The tropical cyclone could shift at any time, and there’s not much to do in the days immediately before landfall than go over hurricane preparedness and wait.
But dangers from the storm remain quite real for local residents.
“Right now, we’re still looking at, rainfall wise, 3 to 5 inches widespread … but as we’ve seen with previous systems that have impacted our area, there’s likely to be some higher totals there, depending on how exactly the rain bands set up,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Cady said. “We are concerned about the possibility of flash flooding as the storm approaches over the next several days. Certainly, the biggest threat from this system’s going to be the rain, as opposed to the wind.
Winds are expected to be at the lower end of the tropical storm range, about 40 mph, Cady said.
“There could be some wind gusts, and that’s why we have the tropical storm watch out, all the way up the coast,” he said.
The National Weather Service wants to stress actions people need to take to stay safe in times of flooding, like avoiding travel and not driving through flooded roadways, he said.
Officers are on regular weather calls with county emergency management staff and the weather service and making assessments and preparations based on those calls, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
“It’s still a little early to say exactly where it’s going to go,” Cady said. “It seems like it’s now starting to trend more toward Corpus Christi than it is in our area, but obviously we’re still definitely going to see some rain, just not exactly sure how much.”
Late Thursday afternoon, the NWS’ Advisory No. 4 instituted a tropical storm warning for the coast that begins just south of the Galveston County line and extends all the way to Laguna Madre, just north of South Padre Island.
“We’re definitely going to be on the wet side, or the dirty side, of the storm,” Cady said, which may mean downed trees and flooded streets. He said people should check their drainage, like storm drains, to make sure nothing’s blocked that could make flooding worse.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said residents need to continue paying attention to weather reports, and the county will keep distributing information from the weather service. People need to secure what property they have that could get tossed around by winds in a strong storm, as they should do at the beginning of any hurricane season, he said.
