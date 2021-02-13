ANGLETON — Weekly case counts have decreased nearly a third since last week, with an average of 135 new patients added each day.
From Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, Brazoria County has averaged 135.29 people testing positive for COVID-19, a steep decline from the previous seven reports averaging 198.14 patients, according to county data.
Residents are still, on average, infecting another person at 0.94 and average 49.5 daily cases for every 100,000 people, according to COVID Act Now.
Comparatively, Galveston County is averaging 50.1 daily cases per 100,000 residents and are infecting 0.86, according to COVID Act Now.
Pearland led Friday’s report with 32 residents testing positive. Nine each from Lake Jackson and Freeport, eight each from Angleton and Alvin, six from Sweeny, five from Manvel, four from Brazoria, two from Iowa Colony and a resident from West Columbia, Danbury, Oyster Creek and Liverpool also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected among age groups accounting for 16 cases, followed by 15 adolescents, 15 in their 60s, 13 in their 30s, 11 in their 50s and 10 in their 40s. Four residents older than 80, three in their 70s and one child younger than 10 also reported positive.
A Lake Jackson man in his 50s and a Clute man in his 70s are reported to have died from COVID-19 related causes, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Of Friday’s new cases, four were employees from the Cypress Woods nursing home in Angleton, one was a resident from the Tuscany Village nursing home in Pearland, seven were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 58 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials announced 195 residents had recovered, Trower said in a statement.
With the addition of Friday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 29,463 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 2,793 are active and 1,426 are probable. There have been 24,948 recoveries and 296 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
