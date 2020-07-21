ANGLETON — A Pearland man in his 70s reported to have died was among the 110 new cases Brazoria County officials added to their COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday evening.
County Judge Matt Sebesta did not know any more details about the man besides his age range and city of residence, he said.
The death was the 30th in the county linked to the pandemic and 10th this month. There also were 73 recoveries reported Tuesday
Fifteen new cases each were reported in Angleton and Freeport, the highest numbers reported in any of the local cities. Lake Jackson and Alvin each reported the second-highest numbers with 14. Pearland also reached double digits with 12 new cases of COVID-19.
Eight new cases were reported in Clute, and seven were reported in Brazoria. Danbury had five and West Columbia and Iowa Colony each had four. Officials reported three new positives in Jones Creek, and two each in Manvel and Richwood. Surfside Beach, Damon, Holiday Lakes and Hillcrest Village each added one new case to their respective tallies.
Countywide, the people who were reported as new positive cases ranged in age from children under the age of 10 to men and women 80 or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county did not report any probable cases.
“No probables today,” Sebesta said. “All confirmed.”
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.