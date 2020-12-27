ANGLETON — Outgoing state Speaker Dennis Bonnen tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, he shared Sunday.
Bonnen’s diagnosis came after his wife Kim Bonnen had tested positive the week before, and his symptoms have been mild, he said in a social media post.
After no new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Christmas Day, Brazoria County officials reported a record high with 441 on Saturday, followed by a record low of 24 on Sunday.
Excluding days when cases were not reported, Sunday’s count was the lowest since there were 22 new cases Oct. 25.
County Judge Matt Sebesta would not read anything into that low number, he said.
“We are on the tail end of a four-day holiday weekend,” Sebesta said.
The county operates with a bare bones staff on Sundays, and it’s probably the same at the state level today, he said.
“We’ve got to look at trends,” Sebesta said. “One-day numbers are not a trend — you look at numbers over a span of time.”
Dennis Bonnen, Kim Bonnen and sons Jackson and Gregory celebrated Christmas as a household and have “diligently” followed the healthcare protocols since March, so they have not been able to identify their initial exposure to the virus, Bonnen said in the post. They are quarantining as a family, he said in the post.
“This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected,” Bonnen said in the post. “Mask up and social distance, avoid large gatherings, and take care of one another.”
Sebesta wished the best for the Bonnen family.
“I spoke with (Bonnen) a couple of days ago and he had told me at the time that his wife had tested positive,” Sebesta said Sunday. “I just hope their cases are very, very light and that it doesn’t spread within their family.”
Twelve of Sunday’s cases are probable, county officials shared on Facebook. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Of the 12 confirmed cases, a third of them were among residents of Pearland (four). Two cases were reported in Alvin and in Rosharon, and one new case was reported in each Angleton, Lake Jackson and Manvel, according to the county dashboard.
At least one case was reported among people of every age range: a boy younger than 10; a female younger than 20; a woman in her 20s; two men and a woman in their 30s; a woman in her 40s; a man and a woman in their 50s; a woman in her 60s; a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.
None of the cases were linked to senior care facilities or to the county jail, Sebesta said. Additionally, none of the tests were administered more than two weeks ago, he said.
No fatalities were included in the daily report, and the county does not report recoveries on Sundays.
Sunday’s count bumps up the county tally to 19,345 reported cases, of which 3,706 are active and 905 are probable. There have been 14,527 recoveries and 195 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
