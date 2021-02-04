LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Cares, along with the Brazos Mall and Texas Roadhouse in Lake Jackson will team up to feed Brazoria County’s less fortunate through the annual Souper Bowl of Caring via drive-thru this year.
The weekend of the Super Bowl usually generates about 20,000 pounds of food donations to the nonprofit, Larson said.
Typically partnered with the Houston Food Bank and H-E-B, Development Associate Nicole Larson adjusted this year’s fundraiser due to the pandemic.
“We decided to give it a new look this year and partner with the Brazos Mall,” Larson said. “Because of the pandemic, things have had to change so we went with a drive-thru. This is our first year doing this so I’m expecting to go out and have a fun time doing this.”
Residents can donate through the drive-thru food drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Brazos Mall parking lot next to the Lake Jackson Ashley’s Furniture.
“People can drive-thru and drop off their food donations to Brazosport Cares,” Larson said. “Our volunteers will unload the cars so we ask people to keep the food in the back seats or the trunks of their cars. It would be very helpful.”
Larson asks passengers to wear masks inside their vehicles to protect the volunteers unloading.
Items in need include non-perishable foods such as pasta, canned goods, shelf-stable milk or personal hygiene items such as diapers, shampoo and feminine products, Larson said.
In the spirit of the Super Bowl, Brazosport Cares will also crown Souper Bowl of Caring Champions to decide the most charitable fan base, Larson said.
“We are encouraging people to wear their favorite football team’s shirt or jersey so we can make a tally and announce who wins our Souper Bowl of Caring whether that is Dallas Cowboys or the Houston Texans or whatever,” Larson said. “We also encourage people to get creative. If they want to decorate their cars that would be awesome. Get as creative as possible.”
Volunteers will also “celebrate with them” in their own team’s gear and pom-poms to go with the Super Bowl, Larson said.
“We just want to make it a fun event in the season of the Super Bowl,” she said.
The Texas Roadhouse inside the Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson will also donate 10 percent of the proceeds from each check Friday and Saturday to the organization.
Customers must present the online flyer or tell the server they are there for the pantry, Larson said.
H-E-B officials plan to host a “few” giveback events later this summer with Brazosport Cares, Larson said.
Residents can also donate virtually at www.brazosportcares.org/donate.
