LAKE JACKSON — Local military veterans who have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot can get one without an appointment.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ clinic in Lake Jackson will provide Pfizer first-dose vaccine to veterans Saturday, but there are a few requirements. The person has to be enrolled in VA Healthcare to register on-site and receive the vaccine. Once the person receives their first dose, they will get an automatic appointment to receive the second dose.
The Lake Jackson VA clinic, 208 Oak St. S., will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached at 979-230-4852.
The same hours and policy applies to the VA outpatient clinic in Beaumont. The clinic in Lufkin, also operating Saturday, will inoculate vets with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose.
The DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston is doing drive-thru vaccinations for vets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. People headed there should enter through the Almeda gate to receive the vaccination while in the car or walk into the regional office.
That news comes on top of the announcement all Texas adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” Imelda Garcia, Texas Department of State Health Services associate commissioner, said in a statement. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults.”
People older than 80 have the top priority, according to the health agency’s announcement. The state will also launch a website next week that will provide the ability to register for a vaccine from different providers, along with the ability to enroll in a scheduler to determine the next vaccination clinics held by the state or a local health department.
There were 70 new COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County, according to Tuesday’s daily report. There are also 130 recoveries and 29 probable. Three of the 70 new confirmed cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old, and one of the new cases is of a resident at Country Village Care in Angleton.
Pearland had 12 cases, followed by seven in Alvin, four each in Angleton, Freeport and Lake Jackson, three in Manvel, and one each in Brazoria, Damon, Jones Creek and West Columbia.
People in their 30s topped the age groups with 10 cases, followed by seven among people in their 50s, six each among people in their 20s and 40s, five among those aged 10-19 years, four among people in their 70s, two among children aged nine years and younger, and one among people in their 60s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
