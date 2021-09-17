When Angleton resident Leslie Alvarado uses her generator, she’s wary about carbon monoxide, she said.
“We kept it away from the house, for safety’s sake,” Alvarado said. “We kept it away from the house, but it was able to run pretty much everything in the house. It was about 100 feet away, it was far back in the yard. I just worried that it would give off fumes. You hear about that problem on the news all the time with people having issues, so definitely wanted it away from the house.”
Those fumes can pose a silent danger if the generators are not used cautiously.
“You don’t see it, that’s the dangerous part about it,” Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said. “It’s not like a chemical release or something you can see. It’s a hidden danger and it will attack you while you’re sleeping before you even know it’s there.”
Generators should always be outside, Garivey said.
“We always recommend they put them away from the house and run them with extension cords, and they should periodically try to get up in the middle of the night and check and make sure everyone is OK,” Garivey said.
When running, generators need to be in a safe location where the fumes won’t affect the household, he said.
Point the exhaust from the generator away from the home, and check that the extension cord is in good condition with no nicks or fraying, Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Will Ammons said.
Ammons tends to see people operating generators inside garages or from a porch right by the front door or window, which is harmful, he said.
“(Keep it) about 20 feet (away),” Ammons said. “I know it sounds like a long way, but that gives enough for air movement around the generator and keeps the carbon monoxide away.”
Furthermore, when refueling the generator, shut the engines off and let them cool before adding fuel to the tanks because the hot exhaust has a potential to cause a fire if any gas spills, Ammons said.
Kay Stark was not worried about using her generator because of the length of time she’s had it.
“Maybe 14 years,” she said.
They have two, with one being more powerful than the other, she said. When the electricity goes off, they put the generators on the porch and run electricity to the house with a long cord, she said.
She’s comfortable with its location, she said.
“My husband is an expert on that,” Stark said. “He knows it’s OK.”
Mainly they use the generators to keep the freezer and refrigerator running, Stark said. For light, they use kerosene lamps.
“We’ve never had a problem using our generators,” she said. “We know how to use them.”
Clute will send out messages to residents reminding them to be responsible and alert about carbon monoxide, and to make sure they have proper ventilation, Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
Those who are running a generator should also have a carbon monoxide monitor, he said.
“Carbon monoxide will take up all the oxygen that we have, the normal breathing oxygen,” Doucet said. “It will displace oxygen, and it’s odorless.”
Doucet advises people to separate fuel cans from the generator to lessen the risk of fumes igniting.
Overall, the best practice is having the generator in a well-ventilated area, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said.
“Don’t run it inside or in an area you’ll be staying. If used improperly it could pose a danger,” DeLosSantos said. “From a police standpoint, I think you should be mindful of theft as well, so if you leave your generator outside running, there’s always a potential somebody could come up, load it up and run off with it. Always be vigilant and always place it in an area where you think it will be secure.”
All authorities ask citizens to take the time and read the manual that comes with the generator to know how to run it properly and safely.
