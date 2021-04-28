ANGLETON — Community Health Network will begin providing free COVID-19 vaccines to walk-in patients inside its clinics due to the supply outweighing the demand in recent weeks.
When a patient comes to the front desk for a COVID-19 vaccine, they can ask for the shot and get it right away, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“We are doing everything we can to promote COVID vaccines,” Pabst said. “We are monitoring dosage waste and were hesitant in the beginning to do so because we don’t want to lose our vaccinations. The clinic support staff will offer the vaccine right then and there so we can check on them for the 15 minutes after to see if they have a reaction.”
Appointments remained readily available for all residents even before the reintroduction of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine into the rotation.
“Last week, it seemed we only did about 328 first-dose vaccines the whole week and we had events all week,” Pabst said. “There is a reluctance to the vaccine right now, not like it was in the beginning. We are now taking the vaccine out to church and various events and taking the vaccines to our various outreach events.
The clinic offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its clinics and mass vaccination events.
COVID Act Now indicates 36.5 percent of the county has received at least their first dose with 26.7 being deemed as fully vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated people now have the green light to leave their masks at home if they are outdoors and not at crowded events, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. A fully immunized person is someone who received their final vaccination at least two weeks earlier, the CDC states.
Research has long indicated the disease is less spreadable in small, outdoor scenarios, said Mitesh Patel, medical director of Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Group-Brazosport Division.
“We see this new recommendation from CDC as a first step towards returning safely to everyday activities in our communities,” Patel said in a statement. “It’s a positive sign and a very logical way for vaccinated individuals to gradually return to normal, since it has been determined that the risk of acquiring COVID-19 outdoors is low.”
Residents should consider how COVID-19 is spreading in their community, the number of people participating in the activity and the location of the activity when deciding whether to mask up, Patel said in a statement.
It is highly recommended people continue to practice healthy behaviors, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, particularly as new variants emerge, he said.
Tuesday’s county COVID-19 report confirmed the death of a Holiday Lakes man in his 70s for the county’s 413th virus-related death.
Pearland residents accounted for 23 of the 76 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday. Five each were from Lake Jackson and Alvin, four each were from Iowa Colony and Angleton, three each were from Manvel and Brazoria, two each were from West Columbia and Clute and one each was from Freeport, Liverpool, Sweeny, Holiday Lakes and Hillcrest Village according to county data.
People in their 30s led Tuesday’s new cases, (14), followed by adolescents (10.) Seven new cases were reported among people in their 40s, six were in their 50s, three were children younger than 10, two were older than 8- and one was in their 70s, according to county data.
The seven-day average for new cases in the county is 60.4 cases a daily, down slightly from the 61.3 case average the prior seven days.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 20 were probable, bumping probable cases to 403.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Active infections in the county are at 877 people, and with 182 recoveries added Tuesday, the total recovered countywide is 33,962. Brazoria County has had 35,655 residents test positive for COVID-19 since March 14, 2020.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
