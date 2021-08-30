WEST COLUMBIA
Jerry Gore didn’t wait for an invitation to help areas of Louisiana devastated by Hurricane Ida. Neither are his West Columbia neighbors.
Donations of bottled water and other emergency supplies for hurricane victims will be accepted through at least 5 p.m. today at the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
“The chamber told me if they need to keep going after tomorrow they would also do that,” Gore said.
The drive started Monday morning, less than 24 hours after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast west of New Orleans as a Category 4 storm late Sunday morning. Its 150 mph sustained winds made it one of the strongest tropical systems ever to hit the U.S.
If his contact in the storm-damaged area comes through with passes to allow him access, Gore plans to leave Wednesday morning for Louisiana to deliver the items donated, the West Columbia businessman said. Once he gets there, he’ll have a better judgment of what’s needed, he said.
Richard Garza, pastor at Iglesia Centro Cristiano in West Columbia, knows of the community’s generosity.
“This is what we do,” Garza said about his congregation. “Our church is an outreach church and we help the community. We try to help especially in storms and stuff, and it’s going to take our community, the more the merrier. This is something different for us.”
The chamber has received 320 pounds of chicken as well as 60 pounds of other meat that will be taken and cooked to feed those in need. The chamber is collecting chicken quarters, baked beans, potato salad and bread to prepare, along with volunteers who can go to Louisiana to help cook and serve.
Gore said he has two cooking trailers, one stationed in Prairie View and the other around Houma, Louisiana.
“These are very large smoker trailers and so we’re going to cook meals,” Gore said. “I am also in need of cooks, somebody who knows what they’re doing as far as using a smoker.”
Cash donations will go toward a gasoline tank for refilling generators, Gore said. Many gas stations in the region don’t have any gasoline while others lack electricity for their pumps to work.
“This year we have donated a 1,000-gallon tank mounted on a trailer that we need to fill up to take with us,” Gore said. “I have a contact in Louisiana that puts us in contact with backroads and towns. What we’re in need of is a large box truck. We’re working on one right now to get it to fill up to bring down there. Gas is a big need to run generators.”
Other general merchandise is also needed, such as tarps, generators, chainsaws, mosquito spray, bleach, bottled water and non-perishable items.
“As far as yet, I haven’t heard of anyone needing clothes, but that could change in a blink of an eye though,” Gore said. “(We’ll take) as many as needed; there is no limit of what we can bring.”
The chamber will also be taking paper and cleaning products, West Columbia Chamber of Commerce CEO LaBonne Casey said.
“The chamber is supporting him (Gore) and his efforts,” Casey said. “We are collecting cash and providing accounting control. We’re merely here to facilitate his efforts. We have the location, we have some resources and we would like to help out.”
Because of the size of its visitor center, Casey said the chamber can accommodate a good amount of donations.
“We don’t mind turning it over to an operational rescue so people have some place local and some place easy to get to,” Casey said.
Residents can donate directly to the church at 114 S. Columbia Drive.
“If you can only give $20, that’s $20 that we didn’t have,” Gore said. “No offering is too small.”
OTHER EFFORTS
Dow’s Louisiana sites are in an assessment phase, spokeswoman Gabriella Cone said via email.
“As soon as we know where the needs lie, we will be sure to organize relief efforts to help them,” Cone said.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has joined forces with the Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 constable offices and the Freeport Police Department to collect donations. Items will be collected from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with water, baby wipes, cleaning products, medical products and tarps, especially needed, Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Hurse said.
“These are essential supplies that will be taken down to Louisiana,” Hurse said. “We will be getting in contact with officials there and coordinating a dropoff whenever we collect the items from all four dropoff points.”
Dropoff locations will be the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in Angleton; Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, 2436 S. Grand Blvd. in Pearland; Precinct 2 Constable’s office 7313 Corporate Drive in Manvel; and Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
HEADED TO HELP
Texas-New Mexico Power crews from West Columbia are headed to Louisiana to help repair damaged power lines that and restore electricity in the affected areas, spokesman Eric Paul said.
“We are going there to pick up wires and poles from the ground and reconstruct them and get them back to working again,” Paul said. “There are surely a lot of trees and poles and debris down. It will probably be a hazardous environment; however, they are trained to work in those environments and will certainly focus on putting safety first.”
Crews will work under the guidance of Cleco Corporate Holdings, which services much of central Louisiana, Paul said.
Work typically lasts about two weeks, but could last longer dependent on weather, Paul said.
“This is kind of how we work because without the assistance across the state, it would take phenomenally longer to get the lights back on for people affected by this storm,” Paul said.
