AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that prohibits Texas cities from banning natural gas as a fuel source for new construction and utility services.
House Bill 17, which Abbott signed Tuesday, according to the Texas Legislature’s online portal, is a response to a trend in progressive California cities. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, argued banning natural gas would restrict consumer choices. Deshotel was not immediately available for comment Tuesday, but he previously told The Texas Tribune he filed the bill in response to “what is happening on the West Coast,” where cities have passed energy efficiency plans that prohibit new subdivisions from offering natural gas heating, requiring instead that new homes be heated by electricity.
In Austin, the city’s initial climate action plan would have virtually eliminated gas use in new buildings by 2030, but it was altered after Texas Gas Service opposed the measure, the Texas Observer reported in March.
The new law, which takes effect immediately, prevents cities or municipalities from “discriminating” against any particular fuel source.
At least a dozen similar bills were filed in states including Kansas, Minnesota and Ohio.
But in Texas, the legislation was promoted as a response to the power outages caused by February’s winter storm.
Lawmakers pointed to the ability of natural gas providers to largely continue supplying gas to homes during the storm.
