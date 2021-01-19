ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has asked state officials to give allotments of the COVID-19 vaccines to the approved county providers instead of developing vaccine hubs throughout the county.
“I know the hubs sounds like a good idea, but it would be convenient for some and inconvenient for some,” the judge said. “We are up to 130 providers that have signed on to give out vaccines and they should be given the vaccines to distribute throughout the community.”
Providers include pharmacies, hospitals and other establishments, Sebesta said.
“We have pharmacies every day distribute flu and shingles shots, so let’s get them in there in their hands for those who desire the vaccine,” he said.
State officials have not given county officials a “definite” date on its next shipment’s arrival, Sebesta said.
“As soon as we have the vaccines in hand, we will make that known to the public so the 1As and the 1Bs can call for their appointments,” Sebesta said.
The 147 reported new COVID cases Monday was possibly an undervalue based on the national Martin Luther King Day holiday, Sebesta said.
Sunday and Monday’s combined count of 274 is the smallest two-day span in more than a month, since the Dec. 13 and 14 reports yielded 268 new cases. The county reported 341 cases the next day.
Pearland led Monday’s report with 54 residents testing positive, followed by 13 from Alvin and 12 from Lake Jackson. Six new cases came from Manvel, five each from Clute, Angleton, Iowa Colony and Freeport, three from Oyster Creek, two each from Brazoria, West Columbia and Sweeny, and one each from Brookside Village, Damon and Richwood also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 40s was the most affected age group, accounting for 21 cases, followed by 20 adolescents, 19 each in their 20s and 30s and 17 in their 50s. Eight residents in their 60s, seven children younger than 10, four older than 80 and two in their 70s also reported positive.
Monday’s new cases included a resident from Woodlake nursing home in Clute, two from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 30 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials also announced 432 residents had recovered, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a statement.
With the addition of Monday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 24,714 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,425 are active and 1,178 are probable. There have been 18,879 recoveries and 232 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
