ANGLETON — If you are attending a Thanksgiving gathering, the safest option is for it only to include a small number of people with whom you live so you don’t end up inviting COVID-19 over for the holiday.
“Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice for Thanksgiving,” Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said.
If you are going to a place and celebrating with people you don’t see regularly, the best bet is to bring your dinner with you. That includes not only the food, but drinks, plates, cups and utensils.
People are also advised to stay away from where the food is being prepared and handled, and when possible, use single-use products, such as condiments and salad dressing. Using disposable containers and utensils could also help in reducing exposure and transmission.
If you’re hosting, there are a number of suggestions to add to the usual COVID personal safety protocols.
For instance, it’s safer to set up the meal outdoors instead of indoors. Hosts should also provide for cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces between uses, limit people where food is prepared, and if sharing food, allow just one person to serve food and use single-use utensils, if possible.
People who prefer or otherwise have to have their dinner indoors should open as many windows and doors as possible to promote air flow.
Of course, the basics of COVID safety remain the same — wear a layered mask properly, try to stay 6 feet away from people you don’t live with, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and keep hand sanitizer around for when hand-washing isn’t practical.
For people who want to get out of the house, county Parks Director Bryan Frazier said he loves Brazoria County’s Thanksgiving week weather — it beats the frigid conditions he said he grew up with in northern Oklahoma. The mild temperatures also provide an opportunity for locals to enjoy their time with loved ones while outside, allowing for distancing and air flow that creates a safer atmosphere than indoors.
“The Thanksgiving holiday is typically seasonal or mild here — it’s some of the best time to get out and fish, hike and bird watch right now,” Frazier said.
County parks will operate essentially uninterrupted through the holiday.
“Even on the day of the holiday for parks that have the gates that are closed every night, those will be open for regular business,” Frazier said. “So, get out and hike and enjoy some of this wonderful weather.”
As people gather for Thanksgiving today, COVID’s spread is at the worst it’s been since the peak during mid-summer. Brazoria County reported 105 new COVID cases Wednesday, along with 55 recoveries and 22 probable, with one case transferred out of the county. One case came from a test older than two weeks.
Included in the new cases is one employee at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland.
A breakdown of the new cases by municipality and age group wasn’t possible because the county COVID dashboard was not updated as of Wednesday evening when The Facts went to press.
Brazoria County will not release COVID numbers today. The next set of updated numbers are set for release Friday.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
