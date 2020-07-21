Brazoswood and Angleton's fall sports programs will start later than their smaller-school brethren under guidelines released Tuesday by the University Interscholastic League.
Class 6A and 5A sports schedules have been pushed back starting with the fall sports, including football and volleyball, with cross country and team tennis keeping essentially the same schedules.
Originally scheduled to start practices Aug. 3, 6A and 5A football programs have now been pushed to a Sept. 7 first day of practice, with the first games occurring Sept. 24. Each team will be allowed one scrimmage and all 6A/5A teams will still be allowed a 10-game regular season.
The end of the regular season for football for these two classes will be Dec. 3-5, with bidistrict playoffs starting the following week Dec. 10-12. UIL State Championships have moved to the Jan. 11 week.
In the month of August, Brazoswood and Angleton will extend its strength and conditioning programs before starting regular practices on Sept. 7.
In Class 4A, which includes Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny, and Class 3A, which includes Danbury, will start practicing Aug. 3 as planned and have only one scrimmage. Regular seasons are slated to start Aug. 27-29 with Week 1.
Schools will have 11 weeks to play 10 games.
Bidistrict playoffs start Nov. 12-14 with UIL State Championships Dec. 16-19.
Read The Facts Wednesday’s sports section for a complete breakdown of each sport and its UIL schedules.
