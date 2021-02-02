ANGLETON — With 605 new recoveries announced Monday — a single-day record — the rate of recovery among Brazoria County residents with COVID-19 continues high while all other barometers of the current state of the pandemic dropping.
Officials announced 226 new cases, slightly above the 203-case average over the last week. The average equates to an average of 54.2 new daily cases per 100,000 county residents, according to Covid Act Now, which relies on government data. That average is down significantly from a peak of 84.2 cases per 100,000 three weeks ago.
The county’s infection rate of 10.4 percent is almost half its high mark of 19.9 percent Jan. 1 from the recent resurgence of the virus. The seven-day average of 33 COVID hospitalizations also is down, peaking at an average of 41 on Jan. 14, Covid Act Now reported.
One negative statistic continues to be the number of daily deaths being announced, which has averaged three each day for the last week. The county hit that number again Monday.
Those reported as new fatalities were a Sweeny man in his 70s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 70s and a Pearland woman in her 40s. The Pearland woman joins 14 others in their 40s who have died from COVID-19 in the 11 months of the pandemic.
Altogether, 267 people have died, while 22,277 have recovered.
Monday saw new cases reported in Pearland (67), Alvin (29), Lake Jackson (19), Manvel (18), Freeport (13), Angleton (10), Clute (eight), Iowa Colony (six), Liverpool and West Columbia (four each), Richwood (three), Brookside Village, Danbury and Sweeny (two each), and Brazoria, Damon, Hillcrest Village, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach (one each).
The day also saw new cases reported in every age group, according to the Brazoria County dashboard. Two of those were among people in their 80s, and there were 11 cases among children. Twenty-five cases were reported among adolescents; 32 cases were reported among those in their 20s; 43 cases were reported among those in their 30s; 21 cases were reported among those in their 40s; 40 cases were reported among those in their 50s; and nine cases each were reported among those in their 60s and 70s.
“Today’s cases include three Sweeny House nursing home employees,” spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Additionally, three cases transferred out of county jurisdiction, she said in her email.
Monday’s report included 34 probable cases and eight confirmed cases from tests given more than two weeks ago, she said in her email.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
