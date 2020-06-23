ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which is the lowest daily case count since June 13.
Labs run more slowly on the weekend, County Judge Matt Sebesta has said, and Monday’s tally also marked the lowest weekday count since June 11.
“It’s good to see a little bit of a downtick,” Sebesta said. “We’ll look at the numbers the rest of the week and see how they look.”
Monday’s 26 cases come after Saturday and Sunday reported 34 and 52 new cases, respectively, which is the most COVID-19 cases Brazoria County has reported during a weekend. Sunday’s report might have been high because it could have been the day that a lot of Brazoria County specimens made it into the testing rooms, Sebesta said.
Monday’s low count does not at all indicate that spread of the disease is diminishing, he said.
“You want to look at things how the average over a week or two, not on one or two days,” Sebesta said.
Sebesta is looking at the data day by day, and urges others to do the same.
“You need to look at batches of numbers before you look at trends,” he said. “You don’t want to try to identify a trend based on one-day results.”
The 26 new infections are spread across residents of 11 cities and range from people in their 20s to 80 or older. The same age range is also contained in Angleton, which reported five cases, one in a man in his 20s, two in women in their 40s, one in a man in his 50s and one in a woman who is 80 or older.
Alvin reported three new people who tested positive: a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s. Pearland reported five: two men and a woman in their 20s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.
In Clute, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 70s, were reported as having tested positive for COVID-19.
Holiday Lakes and Richwood each reported two new residents positive for COVID-19: women in their 20s and 50s in Holiday Lakes, and men in their 40s and 50s in Richwood.
One new case each was reported in Iowa Colony, Brazoria, Sweeny and Lake Jackson. Iowa Colony and Brazoria both reported a man in his 20s having tested positive, while Sweeny’s resident is woman in her 60s and Lake Jackson reported a woman in her 20s.
Monday included one probable case: a Manvel woman in her 50s. She was the only Manvel resident in Monday’s report.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
None of the new cases are related to nursing homes, and the county did not report any new deaths Monday.
“That’s a good thing,” Sebesta said.
Everyone should do their part to protect against the spread of COVID-19 by practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding unnecessary interactions with others, social distancing and wearing masks — though Sebesta still does not have any plans to make masks mandatory, as other counties have done, because there are varying levels of cases throughout Brazoria County, he said.
“We have 24 cities in this county and any one of the mayors — if they think that is something they need in their city then they are by all means encouraged to enact that,” he said.
“We’ll have to wait and see how the hospitalization is and if any of our hospitals are looking like they may get overwhelmed — and I don’t think we’re in that position yet,” Sebesta said. “But … any mayor that feels that for their jurisdiction it’s the way to go, I would certainly support them.”
Officials reported almost as many recoveries as new cases at 20, bringing the total number of recoveries to 707 — nearly 57 percent Brazoria County’s 1,241 reported cases as of Monday evening. Fourteen people in the county have died from COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Free COVID-19 testing coming to Alvin
Alvin will host a free COVID-19 testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the Science and Health Building (Building S) at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Road.
“We have seen a spike in cases, and we do just feel that this will help to slow that trend,” Alvin City Secretary Dixie Roberts said. “We just really hope that people will take it seriously and just do what the CDC is recommending so that we can get through this.”
Wearing masks is highly encouraged, especially as some people may be symptomatic, Roberts said.
Testing is done by the state health department, and this is Alvin’s first testing site, Roberts said.
“Hopefully we don’t have to have another one — that the trend goes the other way,” she said. “We will do whatever’s necessary to help our residents and our county.”
Participants must pre-register for testing. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Thursday. Call 512-883-2400 to pre-register.
Free COVID-19 testing in Danbury today
The State of Texas will provide free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Danbury Community Center, 6067 5th St.
Participants will be screened for symptoms including fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, body aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell, according to a news release.
Testing will be done by appointment only, the release states. Participants must call 512-883-2400 to register for an appointment.
State governs infected employee protocol
Businesses throughout Lake Jackson and other cities have temporarily closed due to employees’ COVID-19 infections, but the businesses are not required to report that to city officials, they say.
When a workplace is closed for a thorough cleaning, the county health department implements those processes, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“The city, we don’t have any protocols in place, but that is all in the hands of the health department because I guess the concern would be if that word got out then the word could potentially destroy the business,” Yenne said.
One way to look at it, Yenne said, is to consider that the safest time to eat at a restaurant is right after they cleaned up for health inspection.
“Every now and then we would have a business volunteer to share that they are closing down due to COVID-19 infection concerns, but most of the time, it’s like how positive cases in individuals are being kept as anonymous as possible, we would just find out, and the business would shut down for cleaning and until the affected employees recover,” Yenne said. “Something like that to maintain the integrity of the business.”
The health department is closely following the governor’s guidelines, Brazoria County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“The governor has his checklist on his website on what those protocols are if somebody is sick, and how to clean and move forward,” Trower said. “The governor, leading the Texas Department of State Health Services, follows CDC guidelines.”
Businesses are encouraged to refer to open.texas.gov for more information, and to follow the guidelines outlined for their industry, Trower said.
“Those guidelines are put in place to prevent people from getting sick,” Trower said.
The city is glad to jump in and help any business who requests help with inspections to make sure they are doing all right, Yenne said.
“If they need help, we can be there, joining on the spot to help them,” Yenne said.
The city leaves that potential virus issues up to health professionals.
“We just make sure that there’s no slime in the ice machine,” Yenne said.
