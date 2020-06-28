FREEPORT — Mayor Brooks Bass is the latest official to order a mask mandate for all employees and customers of city businesses.
Like orders signed by Lake Jackson, Clute, Manvel and Pearland earlier this week, Sunday’s emergency order requires all businesses to issue a mask mandate for entry.
“This is not an action I take lightly," Bass said in a statement. “The number of new cases in Brazoria County have jumped by 33 percent in a single week, and the number of active cases within the City of Freeport has tripled during that time. Folks need to take this threat seriously, and I would be remiss in my duties as mayor if I did not act in view of the ever-increasing threat to our city, county, and state.”
Residents younger than 10 are exempt from the ruling, according to the order.
Businesses will also have to “develop, implement and post signage” displaying the order’s provisions, according to the order.
Failure to comply will result in a citation and a possible $1,000 fine, the order said.
The order becomes effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and continues until 11:59 p.m. July 12.
