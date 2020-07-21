There comes a time during any panic-inducing circumstance when consistency starts to take hold.
“It’s stable — no spikes, no surges or spikes, just the normal flow of folks with COVID symptoms that we’re being able to work up and treat as indicated when we get the test results back,” said Al Guevara, CEO of CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport. “Nothing earth-shattering to report at this time.”
Consistency countywide unfortunately means triple-digit new COVID-19 reports. Seven of the eight days between July 13 and Monday featured 100 or more newly confirmed infections being announced.
However, the numbers reported have been setting records.
Monday’s number, 150, stands as the fourth-most single-day COVID report total since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March. The three higher counts all happened during this period as well — 190 on July 14, 184 reports Thursday and 166 reports Tuesday.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said Monday three of the new cases out of Angleton are residents at three different nursing homes — Country Village Care, Cypress Woods Care Center and K’s Place. He also noted the county jail did not have any new cases.
Pearland led all localities again, posting 47 new COVID cases reported, the same number as Alvin. Lake Jackson at 12 cases and Freeport with 10 were the only other localities in double-digits.
Angleton had seven cases, Manvel six, Brazoria five, Clute and Sweeny had three, Jones Creek and Richwood had two and there was one case each in Iowa Colony, West Columbia, Danbury, Liverpool, Holiday Lakes and Brookside Village.
There were no reported cases from Bailey’s Prairie, Oyster Creek, Damon, Hillcrest Village, Bonney, Demi John, Sandy Point or Surfside Beach.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Among prisons in the county, Darrington had one recovery for the 78th overall and one person sent to medical isolation, which now includes two inmates. Terrell had six inmates recover — now 263 overall — and 47 inmates removed from medical restriction.
Scott had six inmates recover, putting its total at 106. Clemens’ statistics were unchanged.
