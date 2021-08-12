For more than a year, officials have urged residents in Brazoria County and beyond to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. Many people don’t need to be reminded about how dangerous the virus can be.
“We’ve had family members who have gotten sick,” said Matt Torres, who was getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Lake Jackson’s CVS pharmacy Wednesday. “My aunt is really sick right now in Dallas and she’s intubated. My uncle was almost not going to make it, and he made it barely — he only has one lung.”
Everyone is affected by the pandemic, he said. Having it hit so close to home convinced him to be vaccinated against the disease.
“I waited this long because I didn’t think I really needed it,” said Torres, who is 51.
Taking his mom to visit his aunt, who has asthma and has been hospitalized since early July with the virus, changed his mind, he said.
“We are definitely concerned about it,” Torres said.
Likewise, county officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of the virus as daily case counts spike, Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said.
ANOTHER DAILY SPIKE
Wednesday saw another 480 cases added to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The largest numbers of cases in Wednesday’s report included people in their 20s (82), 30s (87) and 50s (61). Thirty-six cases were reported among children too young to be vaccinated, and just 22 cases in all were reported among those 70 and older.
The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is about 206 after Wednesday’s report. That is up from a seven-day average of 133 on Aug. 5 and 14.1 new cases each day June 21.
The big thing the county is watching right now are breakthrough cases, where those who’ve been vaccinated are still contracting COVID-19, “which is very concerning,” Sbrusch said during the Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday.
“Case counts have increased tremendously over the last two weeks,” Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said in a statement. “Ill persons are overwhelming our healthcare systems.”
There are 43 cases of COVID-19 across 19 daycare centers, most likely because children younger than 12 are not approved for vaccination, she said. Four long-term care facilities for seniors also are experiencing outbreaks, Trower said.
“Most residents in those facilities are vaccinated; however, the vaccination rate among employees in those facilities is low,” she said. “This could result in the high positivity rate in those facilities.”
Officials did not disclose which facilities are affected.
DELTA UNCERTAINTY
While the delta variant is more virulent than earlier mutations, the number of confirmed delta cases throughout the county appears low, Sbrusch said. The problem is not every test or every lab does the additional testing to determine the exact strain of COVID-19, she said.
“So there could be a lot more out there that we don’t know about,” Sbrusch said. “I think only if you get in the hospital or are very, very ill, they’re typing.”
Jasmine Hernandez was picking up medication for another family member at Community Health Network’s Freeport clinic Wednesday. Some of her family members who were vaccinated still got COVID-19, she said.
A 6-year-old cousin, unable to get the vaccine, was the first to contract the virus and passed it on to other family members, Hernandez said. Older cousins don’t have bad symptoms, “just a little fever,” but the 6-year-old is very weak from it, she said.
“One of my cousins in Mexico died from it,” Hernandez said. “She was in her late 20s.”
It’s scary, she said.
“The rate at which infections are happening are far greater than we had seen before,” said Dr. Robert Kaale in Galveston, medical director of UTMB Health’s emergency department. “As far as the age range, we are seeing all ages — me personally, the youngest was 4 weeks old. I would say the amount of people being hospitalized are of all ages as well.”
Like Brazoria County, the University of Texas Medical Branch system is seeing breakthrough cases, and an overwhelming majority with COVID are unvaccinated, Kaale said.
“The vaccine’s real true measure of success is its ability to keep you out of the hospital,” he said.
PERSONAL STORIES
Lane Sternadel of Bay City is not scared of getting COVID-19, he said.
“I got it once and didn’t like it, so I don’t want to risk getting it again,” he said. “What concerns me is getting bad enough to go to the hospital … and if I’m in the hospital, it means my health is at risk and I don’t want to deal with that.”
Like Torres’ aunt, the husband of former Facts reporter Mena El-Sharkawi is in a Houston hospital right now. Hospitals closer to their home in The Woodlands were full, she said, and the wait time to be seen at the Methodist campus there was eight hours.
When they got to the Med Center, they were the only ones in the emergency room and were seen right away.
“We were fortunate with that part of the process but it took them more than a day to find a room on a regular floor for him,” she said.
El-Sharkawi is vaccinated, but her husband, who didn’t want to be named, was not, she said. He was trying to find the best time to go in between work so as not to deal with potential side effects while working, she said.
“So he put it off because the numbers were low,” El-Sharkawi said. “Then the whole thing exploded.”
They likely contracted the virus from their toddler daughter through an outbreak at her daycare.
“We had received word that there were several teachers at her school who tested positive the weekend before,” El-Sharkawi said. “She went to school that Monday but I decided to keep her the rest of that week just to be on the safe side. That Tuesday, I started showing symptoms and we found out someone in her class had tested positive.”
El-Sharkawi’s own symptoms began as congestion and sinus pain, which she at first assumed to be a sinus infection. Wanting to narrow the cause, however, she went to an urgent care, where she was given a COVID-19 test.
“I was not expecting it to come back positive,” she said. “But when my symptoms worsened that evening, I thought, ‘Oh man, maybe it is COVID.’ Sure enough when my results came back that Friday, I had tested positive.”
She had her daughter tested as well, despite her having almost no symptoms, and received another positive result. The toddler had an occasional cough and a slight runny nose, El-Sharkawi said.
After being bedridden for about two days with intense symptoms, El-Sharkawi felt well enough the third day to get out of bed, she said, but she remained symptomatic for nearly all 10 days of quarantine.
Her husband, on the other hand, did well the first few days before getting sicker. Then his fever spiked and he had difficulty breathing, she said. After three days of those symptoms, El-Sharkawi took him to the Houston Med Center, where he was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.
“The doctor said it’s going to be at least a week before he will be well enough to even be considered to leave the hospital,” she said. “He said he’s seen patients younger than my husband stay hospitalized for six weeks, and there’s really no telling how the course of the virus is going to impact a person when they’re not vaccinated.”
CARE APPROACH
Locally, hospitals are short-staffed and surging with patients, Sbrusch said.
“Please don’t go to the ER just if you need a test unless you’re very, very sick and you need to be admitted,” she said. “I think the governor has put in a request for out-of-state nurses.”
UTMB has a COVID antibody treatment with which the hospital system is seeing great success, Kaale said.
“There have been a couple of different versions that have been used since the pandemic started, and the current version is a product that is called Regeneron,” he said. “It has a 70 percent success rate of keeping you out of the hospital. It’s administered if you’re showing symptoms within the first 10 days of infection.”
Despite treatment advances, officials are still seeing about a 10 percent mortality rate among those hospitalized, Kaale said.
“This has been consistent throughout the whole pandemic,” he said.
Doctors are hopeful El-Sharkawi’s husband will recover.
“Thankfully he’s stable and he’s in good spirits so we’re staying positive and hoping for the best,” she said.
People should get the vaccine, El-Sharkawi said.
“When I spoke with one of the doctors, he said that if you’re vaccinated and you get the delta variant, you’ll probably have symptoms for five or six days but then you’ll feel better but if you’re not vaccinated, there is a pretty high chance you’re going to land in the hospital,” she said. “That doctor said he had seen young, otherwise healthy people have been hit hard and spent more than six weeks in the hospital.”
VACCINE AVAILABILITY
The health department has plenty of vaccine providers, and doses of Moderna available, and there are other local providers offering Pfizer, Sbrusch said. As of Tuesday, Texas did not have any inventory of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available, she said.
What scientists are discovering is vaccine protection wanes after about six months, Sbrusch said.
“When you get your first two doses, you’re in the 94 percent range, and it’s waning down to the low 80s,” she said. “With time as they continue to research this, investigate it, watch the data, that’s kind of what they’re finding.”
The health department is still encouraging everyone interested in getting a vaccine to do so, she said.
“It is recommended if you’ve had COVID you still get the vaccine because it does extend your immunity,” she said.
Sternadel believes officials are doing the best they can, he said.
“More reassurance wouldn’t hurt,” he said. “The more info the better.”
Torres would like to see more clarity.
“There’s a lot of back and forth on what we should and shouldn’t be doing,” he said. “I started researching online and made my decision.”
It is up to each individual to follow the CDC guidelines and have conversations with their primary care doctors regarding the vaccine — rather than listening to “the dumbass pontificators on social media,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Their doctor knows their individual health challenges, and so it’s a decision best made between that individual and their doctor whether they are to be vaccinated,” he said.
Sebesta reiterated Brazoria County will not issue a mask mandate, as some entities in Texas have done in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
“We have never issued a mask mandate nor do I anticipate us doing so,” Sebesta said. “It is up to each individual to do the things they need to do.”
