LAKE JACKSON — County data reported ten fewer Coronavirus cases on Wednesday than Tuesday, though Lake Jackson’s daily case count increased by six.
Brazoria County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 20 of them in Lake Jackson. The city's highest number of new cases was 21 on July 8, according to county data.
Cases are likely still community-spread, as cities with the highest amount of cases appear to vary often, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It looks like Lake Jackson is a little bit up today, but that is down from the last week when we were at 190, so, hopefully, cases continue to go down,” Sebesta said.
A man in his 70s from Lake Jackson was announced to have died Wednesday, Sebesta said.
“I do not know if he was from a neighboring retirement home,” Sebesta said. “Four residents from Creekside Alzheimers in Pearland did test positive for the virus, as well as two TDCJ employees.”
A total of 114 recoveries were reported Wednesday, Sebesta said.
“The good news is that this is the highest amount of recoveries reported, so far,” Sebesta said.
Lake Jackson’s 20 cases included an adolescent girl, nine women between the ages of 20 and 69, two boys under the age of 19 and eight men between the ages of 20 and 79. Pearland followed with 18 new cases, according to county data.
“Pearland’s numbers have been high because they are a more densely-populated area,” Sebesta said. “Cases have been increasing in smaller areas, though.”
The county reported 14 new cases each from Alvin and Angleton.
Clute had nine new cases reported. Seven cases were reported in Freeport, four in Brazoria, three each in Manvel and West Columbia and two each in Iowa Colony and Liverpool, according to county data.
Bonney, Danbury, Oyster Creek, Sweeny, each had one new case Wednesday.
Countywide, the people reported as new cases Wednesday ranged from children younger than 10 to women and men over the age of 80.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
All cases reported by the county Wednesday are confirmed positive. There are no new probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.