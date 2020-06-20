Brazoria County did not break a new COVID-19 daily case count record for the fourth time in a week Friday, but did report its second-highest case count to date with 54.
“We had things pretty well under control until the last 7, 8, 9 days and we had this large surge,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The county has brought on more staff to deal with virus tracing and related matters and dedicated other staff to COVID-related duties, he said.
The last three days have accounted for more cases than a two-week period in May when the case count dipped as low as 5 and 8, with 159 and 125 respectively.
“I hate to see the high numbers … I’m hoping that as a collective society, we can get a handle on this and get the numbers trending back down,” Sebesta said.
But it’s unclear how the county would get there.
“I don’t know if we will get to an end point. That’s beyond me,” he said, adding he hopes for an effective vaccine to be created sooner than later.
But the surge has put some people back on edge, Sebesta said.
“I have gotten several calls from folks who are very much concerned,” he said.
The county health department reported 54 cases in 13 cities Friday, with 19 cases in Pearland. Alvin was the second-most affected city with 10 new cases, according to the data.
The most affected demographic was Pearland men in their 40s, with six cases within them, the data shows.
Three cases were connected to the Tuscany Village nursing home in Pearland — one resident and two employees, Sebesta said.
The other Pearland cases are in four women in their 30s, two women in their 20s, four men in their 20s, a man in his 50s and two women in their 70s, according to the data.
Alvin cases include two women in their 30s, two men in their 20 and one each in women in their 40s, 50s and 60s, as well as a man in his 40s and a boy aged 10 to 19.
Three Manvel men in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a boy age 10 to 19, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s were also reported as COVID-19 cases.
Three of those cases, a Pearland man in his 40s, one in his 50s and a Manvel man in his 50s, were reported as probable, meaning they are symptomatic and connected to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
There were three people in Lake Jackson reported to have tested positive Friday — a man and woman in their 30s and a boy age 10 to 19. Iowa Colony reported a woman in her 40s and a girl age 10 to 19.
Angleton, Freeport and Clute had two new cases each, a boy age 10 to 19 and a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and girl age 10 to 19 and a man and woman in their 30s, respectively, the data shows.
Other cases include a Jones Creek man in his 20s, Richwood woman in her 50s, Danbury man in his 60s and Oyster Creek man in his 20s.
Case spikes have led to county judges requiring masks within businesses in large counties, including neighboring Harris County, but that is not something Sebesta will consider, he said.
Since there are more than 20 cities within Brazoria County, each mayor should decide what is best for them, Sebesta said.
“We are different; I like to say we’re a microcosm of the state of Texas,” he said.
Just as there are counties in Texas that have not had any COVID-19 cases, that is true of some cities in Bazoria County, Sebesta said. Quintana and Bailey’s Prairie, for example, have not had any residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Other cities have had cases but they are all recovered, he said.
The judge will leave it up to local leadership to decide what is best for them, he said.
The total number of cases in Brazoria County since the pandemic arrived in mid-March is now 1,129, with 395 active, 677 recovered, 43 probable and 14 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
