ANGLETON — County officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily count since mid-June. Two deaths were also part of Monday’s report.
“It’s absolutely the worst outcome,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
A Pearland man in his 80s and a Pearland woman in her 80s account for the two deaths, which both occurred this month, Sebesta said. The woman was a resident of The Landing at Watercrest, he said.
Other nursing home links included two new positive cases at Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute, he said. No cases were reported for the county jail or local prison units.
Officials also reported 92 recoveries.
None of the municipalities saw double-digit numbers on Monday. The greatest number of new cases was eight, reported among Pearland residents. Clute saw the second highest number with six new cases, followed by Alvin (3), Lake Jackson, Angleton and Sandy Point (2), and Freeport (1).
Among age ranges, the greatest number was reported among people in their 40s (7). There were six new cases reported among people in their 30s and three new cases reported among people in their 50s. Adolescents, people in their 20s and people in their 80s all saw two new cases for their age group, followed by an Angleton boy under 10 and a Lake Jackson man in his 60s. No new cases were reported among people in their 70s.
One of Monday’s positive tests came from a sample that was taken two weeks ago, Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
With the addition of Monday’s numbers, 10,092 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County. There are 1,923 active and 8,077 recovered cases, and there have been 90 fatalities. Two cases are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus.
“The less cases the better,” Sebesta said. “That’s always a good thing.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
