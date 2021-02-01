People who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are experiencing few if any significant side effects immediately after receiving it, local officials said, though some after-effects in the days following are not unusual.
Following each vaccination dose at Saturday’s mass vaccination event with Community Health Network, recipients were instructed to sit in their cars for 15 minutes with medical professionals on standby, just in case. All recipients reported to be OK, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“We’ll know for sure on Monday if anyone complains of some of the minor side effects that can follow, such as what I experienced, fatigue and body aches,” Pabst said. “I took the Moderna vaccine, which was what we distributed Saturday.”
The first dose of the vaccine, which was Saturday’s distribution, gave Pabst a sore arm for three to four days, chills on the first day and fatigue and a headache for two days, she said. The second dose gave her the same symptoms as the first, but with more fatigue and a mild overnight fever, she said.
“We’ve recommended receiving the vaccine in the non-dominant arm. Acknowledging the protection it provides, that outweighs any side effect,” Pabst said. “And I continue to wear the mask because not everyone is vaccinated, and that helps avoid any spread. Again, everything went smoothly. I did not hear of any need for paramedics to be called in.”
Community Health Network looks forward to going out to more areas of the county to provide vaccines, sometime in the near future, she said.
“In the coming weeks and months we will be coordinating a plan so that we can touch all areas of Brazoria County, both the rural and the more urban areas,” Pabst said. “It's such a large county so we do not want to miss anybody.”
Nothing significant has been reported in terms of any vaccination side effects, CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Emergency Medical Director Kevin Rittger said.
“To my knowledge, we haven't treated anybody with a reaction to either of the vaccines,” Rittger said. “I’m not aware that we’ve treated anybody in the following days getting the vaccine following concerns of side effects, on any level. It’s really been a non-issue.”
In the days after his vaccination doses, Rittger was able to get on with his day easily, he said.
“The first shot, I had no side effects,” Rittger said. “The second, I was just with some body aches for the following day, and that was it.”
Meanwhile, Sunday’s new cases in Brazoria County more than doubled from the previous day with 207 cases announced.
Of Sunday’s new COVID-19 cases, 28 are probable and two are from tests more than two weeks old. Zero recoveries were reported in the county-provided data, which is routine for Sundays.
Among municipalities, Pearland had the overwhelming lead with 70 people testing positive, followed by 25 in Alvin, 17 in Lake Jackson, 16 in Freeport, 14 in Angleton and 13 in Manvel. Five people each tested positive for the virus in Clute and Iowa Colony. Three people tested positive in West Columbia, and two people tested positive in Brazoria, Sweeny, Richwood and Oyster Creek. One each tested positive in Liverpool, Bailey’s Prairie and Jones Creek, according to county-provided data.
Among age groups, 36 people in their 40s, 33 people in their 30s, 32 people in their 20s, 24 adolescents, 22 people in their 50s, 17 people in their 60s, seven children under 10 years old, six people in their 70s and two people over 80 years old tested positive for the virus.
Since mid-March, the onset of the pandemic in Brazoria County, 27,428 people have been reported with the virus, 21,674 people have recovered, and 264 people have died. As of Sunday, 3,937 people have an active COVID-19 infection and 1,553 people have a probable case.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
