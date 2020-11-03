ANGLETON — Two girls missing from Angleton could be in the Houston area, officials said.
Fifteen-year-old Emily Golden and 16-year-old Jaryn Morgan have been missing from Angleton since Oct. 27. They were last seen by others at Angleton High School, and nothing indicates the girls left campus unwillingly, parent Abigail Morgan said.
“Nothing happened on school grounds,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “Bell rings, kids leave — that’s what happened.”
On camera, they were last seen passing in front of the entrance to the Rancho Isabella subdivision across from the junior high school about 5 p.m., Abigail Morgan said.
One of the girls texted her mother to say she would be home that night, and that was the last text received from her, Texas EquuSearch office manager Sheri Nunez said.
Jaryn had already had her phone taken up in school that day, Abigail Morgan said.
“I know she knows how to log into her (social media accounts) from other devices because she’s done it before … I just can’t see that she is doing it,” she said.
According to information in the police report, the girls could be in the Houston area, Nunez said.
“There have been pings, I think, off (Golden’s) phone,” Abigail Morgan said. “They finally got hold of Apple, that there have been pings in Houston, a couple days in Pasadena, couple days in Conroe and the last ping they’ve seen was near downtown Houston.”
Investigators told them they learned from friends the girls were supposed to meet up with Golden’s biological brother, 19-year-old Alex Tello, and they could be staying in Houston with him and some other adult men, she said.
Abigail and the rest of the family are trying to think positive, but it’s very hard, she said.
“We love her … we just want her to be safe,” she said. “We definitely want her to come home, but if we can at least hear from her just so that we know she’s OK.”
Morgan was last seen wearing a maroon Texas A&M T-shirt, ripped jeans over black tights, Nike flats and a black face mask with “Queen” written on it, according to the website. She was carrying a gray and blue backpack. She stands 5-foot-1, weighs 130 pounds, has long brown hair and brown eyes, and has a scar on her right shin, the Texas EquuSearch website states.
Golden, described as a fair-skinned Hispanic, was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans, according to Texas EquuSearch’s website. She is 5-foot-4, 112 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair and a birthmark above her left eyebrow, the website states.
Angleton ISD officials are aware of the situation and are working with parents and law enforcement to locate the girls, a district statement from public relations director Hanna Chalmers said.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our students, and we will do whatever we can to aid in finding them and bringing them back safely,” Chalmers said.
Those with any information are urged to call the Angleton ISD Police Department at 979-997-7220 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
