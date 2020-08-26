For the first day in almost two weeks, officials reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, adding 102 new cases to Brazoria County’s tally and crossing the threshold of 8,000.
This is the highest number since 128 cases were reported on Aug. 14, and the last time that a new milestone of 1,000 was reached was exactly two weeks ago on Aug. 13.
“I hate to see triple digits,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “I’d like to see a continuing case count that’s lower and lower.”
Wednesday’s new cases covered 14 communities and all age ranges.
Pearland led with 35 cases, followed by 18 new cases in Angleton. In Alvin, 11 new cases were reported by county officials, the only other municipality to report a double digit number Wednesday.
Lake Jackson added nine new cases to its tally, followed by Manvel with seven. Five new cases were reported in Freeport, four in Clute, and three were located in Brazoria. Bailey’s Prairie, Sweeny and Iowa Colony each saw two new cases, and West Columbia, Jones Creek and Oyster Creek each had one.
Five of Wednesday’s new cases were in children under the age of 10, according to the county dashboard. Two women in their 80s, one a resident of Pearland and the other a resident of Manvel, and a Manvel woman in her 70s were included in the new report. Officials also reported nine more people in their 60s to test positive for COVID-19. The greatest numbers of new cases were found among people in their 30s (26), in their 20s (23), under the age of 20 (14), in their 50s (11), and people in their 40s (10).
Seven cases were linked to inmates of the Brazoria County jail, Sebesta said. No new cases were reported for local prison units or for any local senior care facilities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Wednesday’s announcement also included 28 recoveries and one probable case: a Freeport man in his 40s. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“I think they will level out now,” Sebesta said of the recovery numbers.
Local hospitals have not seen a rise in COVID-19 cases lately, leaving officials with a more positive outlook.
“Better,” CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport CEO Al Guevara said of the hospital’s state. “I think I can finally say ‘better.’”
From the hospital’s perspective, the numbers have dropped to a “fairly low” level relative to what they’ve seen, Guevara said.
“It’s probably at its lowest level that we’ve seen in at least six to eight weeks,” he said.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson has “less than 10” COVID-19 patients, about half of which are at the level of requiring intensive care, Guevara said Wednesday.
UTMB’s Angleton-Danbury campus is also in good shape, Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel said.
“We are seeing less at a time,” she said.
Their COVID-19 unit can hold about 14 patients, and as of Tuesday, Reimschissel believed there were five patients there. None required intensive care, though UTMB’s COVID-19 unit is designed to be adaptable to the patient’s severity level, whether they require ICU treatment or not, she said.
“I think the one great thing that we have seen is at the Angleton campus — we have seen the acuity level seem to drop in what we’ve been caring for,” Reimschissel said. “So, less need for ventilator support, less in ICU level, which I feel is a good sign for COVID right now.”
Since the pandemic began, caretakers have figured out how to “coexist” with COVID-19, she said. With the possible threat from Hurricane Laura, that’s what UTMB plans to do.
“We can still care for patients in emergency weather situations and still remain a COVID-friendly environment,” she said. “We’re starting to get really good at this, this whole coexisting with COVID. That’s our new mentality.”
Overall, they’re happy to see the lower numbers, Guevara said.
“To me that means the measures the folks in the community are taking — the masks, distancing, hand washing, everything else — has made a difference,” he said. “That’s what we can’t let our guard down: we’ve gotta continue it because that’s the only thing that’s gonna keep it at bay.”
Since March 14, Brazoria County has seen 8,089 reported cases of COVID-19. Significantly more than half of those, 4,458, have recovered, while 3,542 cases remain active. There are 27 probable cases, and there have been 62 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
