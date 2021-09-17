While power restoration is ongoing, municipalities are finding ways to aid residents and are providing updates as often as possible regarding the circumstances.
CenterPoint Energy advised Richwood that additional crews were mobilized Thursday morning and some residents would begin to see power restored by the afternoon, a Facebook post stated.
“They did advise, however, that some areas could take up to three days before power is restored,” it stated.
Meanwhile, city officials opened council chambers inside City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd., to serve as a place for residents to cool off, charge electronic devices and have cool water. The comfort station opened at noon Thursday and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, depending on progress from CenterPoint.
Brazoria City Hall is open but phone lines and internet are not working and the city is unable to process payments, so municipal court operations are suspended until access is restored, the Facebook post stated. Until then, phone calls are being transferred to a backup cell phone and answered during business hours.
Residents whose electricity has been restored still could experience power outages as crews work on active lines, officials advised. Crews might need to kill power to a line in order to work safely, but will restore it after, the post stated.
In Clute, as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 519 residents — a little less than 10 percent of the total customer base — were still without power, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
The city is still assessing damages to let the state know, he said.
Power was restored to City Hall about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. However, when crews brought the next leg up from City Hall, there was such a pull it blew a transformer in the next segment, so that one went down, Snipes said.
“It’s kind of like playing whack-a-mole,” Snipes said. “It may go up in one area, but it may go down in another if there’s too much drag on the system or if the system is overcharged. When we’re at this level of outage it’s really determined by what the local situation is.”
It’s going to take CenterPoint a long time to get in and get those small issues rectified, Snipes said.
The City of Angleton has heard from residents that power is returning, but in pockets, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“We think we’re in the 2,000 to 1,800 customers that may still be lacking power,” Perez said. “(Texas-New Mexico Power) pushed their timeline to Tuesday to get close to 100 percent restoration.”
West of the Brazos, West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon is seeking answers for her residents.
“I reached out to State Rep. Cody Vasut already for answers,” Kincannon said. “It’s over the Fisher and Long area and I’m just frustrated right now. I don’t know why, but it’s because they need tree trimmers. I have a lot of opinions and I will share that with our state representative and our governor. I’m all for helping people, but we are in a fix and we don’t have the help we need.”
Texas-New Mexico Power spokesman Eric Paul detailed that the most damage happened in western and central Brazoria County from Hurricane Nicholas. Damages included broken poles, lines down and broken trees wrapped in or around lines, Paul said in a statement.
Linemen and tree-trimming crews are actively working those areas as Galveston County crews shift to Brazoria County when jobs are completed, Paul said.
Kincannon thanked all of the linemen continually working and greeted them with hot meals Thursday evening.
Besides a few customers around the Garden Acres area, Brazoria Mayor Roger Shugart said about 95 percent of his residents have seen their electricity return.
About 4,938 CenterPoint Energy customers and 2,451 Texas-New Mexico Power customers in Brazoria County remained without electricity as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, according to poweroutage.us.
