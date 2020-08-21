ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported no new recoveries to offset Thursday’s 83 new cases, but the release of new criteria to declare coronavirus patients recovered should significantly increase those numbers in coming days.
Under the new criteria, cases will be declared “recovered” if they are at least 10 days past the onset of symptoms with no fever for the past 24 hours and improvement of other symptoms; and if it’s been at least 28 days since the first positive lab result was collected and the person is neither hospitalized nor in a nursing home, according to a news release.
Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch was not immediately available to comment regarding the previous criteria through attempts to reach her by phone and email Thursday evening.
“This new method will result in large numbers of cases being reported as recovered for the next several days,” county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in the release.
An Angleton man in his 80s who was a resident of Cypress Woods Care was reported to have died. His positive test was included in the new count, according to dashboard data.
Many of the new infections reported Thursday were from the northern cities.
Four other people in their 80s or older were also reported as having tested positive for COVID-19, as were eight people in their 70s. Three people in their 60s and three children under the age of 10 were included in the county’s report.
The largest numbers came from ages 10 to 19 (15), people in their 20s (11), people in their 30s (14), people in their 40s (13) and people in their 50s (10).
“This disease affects people from all age groups,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We’ve had folks all the way up into their 90s and we’ve had a newborn, a one-week-old, that has had it in the past.”
He believes the newborn has since recovered, he said.
Geographically, the northern part of the county saw the greatest number of new cases: 16 each in Pearland and in Angleton. Alvin had the second-highest number of newly confirmed cases: 15.
Six new cases each were reported in Freeport and Clute, while Lake Jackson and Sweeny both had four new cases reported within their boundaries.
Three new cases were reported in Manvel, along with two each in Iowa Colony, Richwood, Rosharon and West Columbia. Brazoria, Liverpool, Jones Creek, Holiday Lakes altogether rounded out the county’s newest data with one new case apiece.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Four of the new cases were Brazoria County Jail inmates, and nine were linked to nursing homes, Sebesta said.
Five people are residents at Cypress Woods Care in Angleton, and four are residents of Colonial Oak Senior Living in Pearland, he said. One employee of Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute was also reported as a positive new case.
“I know we’ve had days that have been a lot worse than that,” Sebesta said of the nine nursing home cases.
Thursday was the sixth day in a row that officials reported less than 100 new cases, and Sebesta hopes the numbers of new cases will continue to decrease.
“Time will tell,” he said.
County data indicates that 7,617 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County in the past five months. Of those, 4,027 are active; 3,499 are considered recovered and 29 are probable, meaning those people are experiencing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus. Sixty-two people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
