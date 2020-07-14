ANGLETON — A Brazoria County sheriff's deputy escaped harm after a suspect fired at him while the officer investigated a trespassing report, a news release from the sheriff's office late Monday states.
The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after Union Pacific Railroad reported someone trespassing on their rail lines in the 1200 block of South Front Street outside Angleton city limits, the release states. A sheriff's patrol deputy found a man on the tracks, and when he attempted to contact the man, the suspect pulled a sawed-off shotgun from his backpack and fired at the deputy, the report states.
The deputy returned fire and wounded the man, the news release states. The deputy was unharmed.
The man went to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office. The man's identity has yet to be determined, and the deputy's identity was not released in the statement.
The investigation remains active, according to the release.
