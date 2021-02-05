COVID-19 protocols and the IRS delaying the start of tax season has left local nonprofits prepared to help residents in need of tax advice.
The United Way of Brazoria County has offered low to middle-income residents the opportunity to file their tax returns through the organization’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program — known as VITA.
“We offer free tax help to households who make $55,000 or less in the previous tax year, people with disabilities or limited English-speaking taxpayer, we can assist them,” Community Outreach Director Jennifer Ford said. “This is just a financial stability incentive by The United Way so we offer to those who cannot afford to pay H&R Block or they are insecure doing their taxes on their own. We also e-file for free.”
Last year, The United Way saved $179,685 for 143 households, Ford said.
The AARP has served Brazoria County residents with its Tax-Aide program for more than two decades.
Ford detailed that residents will see no difference in the program from previous years despite constant change and uncertainty.
“We are doing in-person and no virtual VITA meetings,” Ford said. “It will run just the same as in past years. We have a few locations that are walk-in and we have some times we can make appointments.”
Appointment are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 4005 Technology Road in Angleton, Ford said. The Brazoria County Dream Center is also providing appointments beginning Tuesday and every other Tuesday following from 3 to 6 p.m.
The United Way will also stop at the Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria for walk-ins Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A full schedule is available on The United Way website, Ford said.
At the AARP, tax preparation will only be by appointments, Communications Chairwoman Georgia Monnerat said.
A potential taxpayer must visit either the Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton or Brazoria libraries to sign up for an appointment time in a notebook, Monnerat said. The taxpayer then takes a packet to fill out the two forms before their actual appointment, she said.
“They come at their appointment time and there will be someone that looks at their documents to make sure everything is there and filled out correctly and if there is any questions, it will be answered then and there,” Coordinator Howard Phillips said. “We are going try to limit that to 15 minutes. Once the documents are filled out and all there, we will take them and scan them in secured files. The taxpayer will leave the site and then a tax counselor will get in contact with them and fill out their return.”
Once the return is completed, it is transferred to a “quality reviewer” through the filing sharing network to ensure correctness, Phillips said. The client will be asked to return to the library to finalize the return that is then e-filed for free.
Typically, the program services 1,200 residents yearly but the reduced and cumbersome setting limits that to likely “800 people,” Monnerat said.
“Our tax season has been reduced by two weeks with the IRS saying they weren’t going to file anything or look at anything until Feb. 12,” she said. “We have moved our start date to Feb. 12 so we are missing two weeks we would normally have.”
The AARP appointments begin Feb. 16 and have booked “through the next week and a half at Freeport and Lake Jackson,” Monnerat said.
All counselors from both organizations receive extensive training and are certified by passing an IRS advanced-level test prior to preparing tax returns.
“We are foreseeing a lot of people coming in with unemployment because of COVID so being able to take the advanced test gives us more knowledge on preparing taxes and those weird situations like social security and stuff we haven’t handled every year,” Ford said.
VITA applicants are required to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, all W-2 forms and any other related documents, Ford said.
Residents who use Tax-Aide must also bring any of their 2019 and 2020 tax forms and know the amounts from their stimulus checks, Monnerat said.
For information on Tax-Aide, call 979-320-9932, or for residents of Alvin or Pearland, call 281-506-4951.
Visit www.uwbc.org/financial-stability, call 979-849-9402 or email jford@uwbc.com for more information on VITA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.