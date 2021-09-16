Timothy Jones is among the more than 45,000 residents without electricity, but he was grateful the community banded together while providers scramble to return customers from the dark.
Jones and many others single-filed in the Lake Jackson Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon waiting for a hot dog meal and a food box from the Salvation Army.
His Lake Jackson home has been without power since about 9:15 p.m. Monday, and he was thankful for the Salvation Army’s generous gift.
“We’ve been just trying to keep cool and cleaned up,” Jones said. “I saw barns with roofs torn off and been feeding some stray dogs that have come up to our house. There were downed power lines everywhere. This is really awesome, though, and it just helps the community grow and brings us together and keeps us fed and alive.”
Capt. Justin Vincent, commanding officer of the Salvation Army’s Brazoria County detachment in Freeport, and his staff will continue to assist those in need, whether with financial aid or putting food on the table.
“If people come to us for rental assistance and others, we will do our best to help with that,” Vincent said. “We saw the need and the amount of people without power and so we started deploying our mobile feeding units throughout Surfside to Oyster Creek, Freeport and Lake Jackson. We checked for the hardest hit and we served 383 meals to survivors without power and distributed 43 gallons of water.”
The Salvation Army office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for financial assistance and other services, he said. However, the office could not take calls as of Wednesday.
FOOD SAFETY
UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Administrator Beth Reimschissel and local health officials turn to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations when it comes to storing food in your refrigerator and freezer.
“I know for our practices in the hospital, we take extra precaution to food safety and are a little more rigorous in watching food temperatures and disposing of it if not chilled properly, but I think the CDC guidance is perfect for the general public,” Reimschissel said in an email.
Bacteria can multiply if left at room temperature or in the “danger zone” between 40 and 140 degrees, the agency states. If food is out for more than two hours or one hour if it’s hotter than 90 degrees outside, you should throw it away.
FOOD GIVEAWAYS
With many powerless since Monday night, Vincent rushed to get dozens of food boxes to give to residents struggling to find or cook food.
“We have ready-to-go meals, canned goods and some sweets,” Vincent said. “We will be passing out a lot of these this week and hope to give out some more hot meals. We may end up moving, but I do not know where to. It could be in downtown, off of Magnolia and Yaupon. We know there’s a lot of hard-hit areas. It just depends on who gets power first.”
Vincent will update the charity’s pick-up location in Lake Jackson today through social media.
Brazosport Cares Food Pantry will host an emergency food and water distribution site from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today at its Freeport location, 916 N. Gulf Blvd., Development Coordinator Nicole Larson said.
The rising demand made Larson’s decision an easy one as thousands remain without power for days.
“We hope to reach the entire community, especially those who are out of food and water due to the storm,” Larson said. “We have staff and volunteers who are in the same boat with a lot of people right now. We are just doing anything to get our doors open and going and getting some relief out there to our neighbors.”
Word of Life Outreach Ministries Pastor Samuel Nelson and his congregation continued their goodwill with additional water, food packs and bleach for Freeport and the coastal communities.
“We wanted people to have fresh water and something to clean with,” Nelson said. “It’s just something we felt like it was our duty to reach out and help communities and supply them with some goods. In spite of what we have been through the last few days, we are still blessed because Louisiana still has people where it will be months before their power comes on. We can say we are blessed because we didn’t have it as bad.”
The church at 1402 N. Ave. I in Freeport will host other drives such as a raw meat drive for when more residents regain their electricity, Nelson said. Nelson adds for residents to check in with the church’s Facebook page for further updates.
OUTAGE UPDATE
Texas-New Mexico Power had 33,494 residents still powerless, while 12,492 CenterPoint Energy customers remained without electricity as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us.
Although most in the area have had their power restored, crews continued working around the clock, TNMP spokesman Eric Paul said.
“Our second wave of additional crews have been working today and we anticipate making significant progress in restoring more customers,” Paul said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “Our numbers — for the moment — appear less appealing in the Angleton/Brazoria/West Columbia/Sweeny area. Our system shows about 275 outages affecting 11,000 homes and businesses.”
More outages were reported overnight that hadn’t been previously, Paul said.
Complete restoration estimates are still 6 p.m. Friday, but are subject to change, he said.
CenterPoint Energy also has multiple crews working all day to restore its final 80,000 customers, spokeswoman Alejandra Diaz said in a statement.
The peak was 460,000 customers out of power following Hurricane Nicholas’ landfall Monday night.
CenterPoint Energy representatives provided no timetable for complete restoration.
CALLING FOR BACKUP
Backup power sources showed their worth for most fire departments up and down the Brazosport area with brief, minor interruptions to service in Freeport and no major issue in Angleton.
According to Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey, his agency never lost power. The fire department saw a brief loss of power but has been on secondary power since, keeping emergency services responsive to the residents.
Power wasn’t an issue for Angleton police, nor for two-thirds of the fire department.
“We did not (lose power),” Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said. “We did have some damage to our fence where it blew over but we had no other damage.”
Reports from the fire department indicated power loss to Station 3 but Stations 1 and 2 never lost electricity.
Power was restored to Clute’s City Hall and Police Department Wednesday evening, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“First time off the generator since Monday night and we’re trying to bring our internet and phone systems back up,” he said.
In the meantime, residents can still call the police department’s non-emergency number, 979-265-6194, which doesn’t require electricity to operate, he said.
“We’ve been running off a generator since Monday and our generator died this afternoon,” Snipes said. “The state brought a generator but it wasn’t the right size so just about the time we got done finagling it to work, the power came back on, so all’s well that ends well.”
City officials are checking to see which legs have had power restored and which have not, and as of Wednesday morning it was about 50/50, he said.
“Hopefully with our leg coming on they’re getting their legs back up too,” he said. “Knock on wood, hopefully everything’s getting power back by tomorrow morning.”
The city’s parks and recreation department will still be closed, and the municipal court and city hall will make an announcement regarding operations in the morning, Snipes said.
“We’re trying to make sure all servers and everything weren’t totally wrecked by the internet and power (loss),” he said.
It will be another dark night on the island for residents of Surfside Beach, Mayor Gregg Bisso said.
“We have our water back in service; we got all the generators and control panels that shorted out repaired, but there is still no power coming across the channel,” he said. “Without power, the island is still closed to non-residents and people who don’t have business to conduct out here.”
Cleanup efforts are ongoing with a steady stream of rolloff dumpsters coming in and out.
“As soon as they fill one up, a new one gets dropped in its place and it’s not long until that one gets filled up too,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.