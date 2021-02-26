Five more people died from COVID-19 related illnesses in Brazoria County.
A Manvel man in his 30s, an Alvin man in his 50s, two Angleton women in their 50s and a Clute man in his 30s are now part of the growing toll that exceeded 500,000 nationally recently. More than 300 Brazoria County residents died from COVID-19 related illnesses since the outbreak of the virus nearly a year ago.
There were 162 new COVID cases and 232 recoveries Thursday, according to the county’s daily report. There were also 98 probable cases and one transferred out of the county. Of the 162 new cases, 57 are from tests that are more than two weeks old. Also, one of the cases is of an employee at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland.
Brazoria County dropped under 2,000 active cases as well, which is the first time that’s happened since just after Thanksgiving.
The most cases Thursday came out of Pearland, with 16. There were 10 cases in Manvel, eight each in Alvin and Angleton, six in Lake Jackson five in Brazoria, four in Freeport, two each in Clute, Iowa Colony and Sweeny, and one in Bailey’s Prairie.
People in their 50s led age groups with 14 cases, followed by 13 among people in their 20s, 11 among those aged 10-19 years, nine among people in their 30s, eight among people in their 40s, four among those in their 60s, three among people in their 70s, and one case each for children aged nine years and younger and people aged 80 years and older.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.