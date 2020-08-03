Coronavirus cases have steadily declined since reaching a record high of 191 on July 28, though the decline cannot yet be considered a trend, County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
The county reported 73 new cases Monday, lowest number since July 1. This follows Saturday and Sunday's case counts of 80 and 74, respectively.
“I think that we’re going to have to wait for a little bit longer to see if this is a trend of cases going down,” Trower said. “I’m hoping this is the case, but we’re going to have to get a little bit more time.”
The county now reports 3,081 confirmed active cases and 5,894 overall since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s statistics included two elderly assisted living residents, including one at Cypress Woods Nursing Home in Angleton and one at Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson, Trower said.
Zero prison workers were reported Monday, Trower said. There were also no deaths to report and 26 new recoveries.
Pearland had the highest numbers reported by the county with 24 confirmed cases, followed by Alvin with 10, seven in Clute, and five each in Lake Jackson and Manvel. Four each were reported in Rosharon, Angleton and Freeport.
There were two each in Iowa Colony, Brazoria, Bailey’s Prairie and Brookside Village. The county reported one case each in Damon, Richwood, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Most cases by age range came from people in their 30s, of which there were 16 cases, followed by 14 cases of people each in their 20s and in their 50s, eight people each in their 40s and their 60s, six cases in their 70s, five cases among people aged 10-19, one aged 80 or older and younger than 10.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.