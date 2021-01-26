ANGLETON — An outbreak of cases at a Sweeny assisted-living facility came about despite many of its residents and staff having receive the first round of vaccinations, a Sweeny House official said.
Brazoria County officials reported 20 cased at the Sweeny facility Sunday, and added another Monday. The 90-bed facility had reported just three previous cases during the pandemic.
Sweeny House Administrator Edward Bess said most of the staff and residents had received their COVID-19 vaccines and they expected a second shipment to arrive Feb. 5.
“We have had a clinic that offered the first and second rounds for our residents and another upcoming,” Bess said Monday. “We are about 60 percent across the board. I would say we probably have around 120 people.”
Bess did not disclose whether he knew where the spread started or if any residents had transferred out of the facility.
Health Director Cathy Sbrusch declined to provide additional information on the spread.
Monday’s county report of new COVID-19 cases dipped into double digits for the first time in 2021, and the 94 cases announced Monday was the fewest since Dec. 27, when just 24 were added that Sunday after Christmas, according to county data.
Brazoria County also passed 20,000 recoveries with 522 no longer considered infected, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a statement. The number of recoveries is a record for a single report, eclipsing the 432 announced Jan. 18.
Pearland led Monday’s report with 20 residents testing positive, followed by 12 from Alvin. Nine from Manvel, three from Brookside Village, two from Richwood, one resident of Angleton also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 30s were the most-affected among age groups accounting for 13 cases. Nine each were adolescents and in their 20s, 60s and 70s, eight were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, three older than 80, two each were in their 60s and 70s and one child younger than 10 also reported positive.
Public Information Officer Sharon Trower reported an Alvin woman in her 40s and a Pearland man in his 90s died from COVID-19 related causes, bringing the county’s total fatalities during the pandemic to 250.
Of Monday’s new cases, two were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 41 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
With the addition of Monday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 26,234 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,280 are active and 1,405 are probable. There have been 20,299 recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
