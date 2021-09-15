Brazosport ISD has canceled classes for the remainder of the week as the region continues to clean up from Hurricane Nicholas. Angleton ISD promises its decision by 4 p.m.
The district already announced the cancellation of Brazosport's football game for Thursday and rescheduling of homecoming for Oct. 23. The status of Friday's scheduled Brazoswood homecoming game hadn't been confirmed.
With services to many students' homes and its campuses yet to be restored, Angleton ISD is considering what it will do for classes the remainder of the week. But for now, everything is shut down.
"We are currently assessing the power situation in our facilities," a district statement reads. "At this point, we have no phone service, no internet service, and facilities without air conditioning and other automated services.
"Also, all events and activities, including practices, will not take place until we have phones operational."
We have yet to receive information on the status of other districts, but most have said they plan to announce their intentions by dinnertime.
Chemical release: An area around Freeport was under a shelter in place recommendation for a short time this morning after a chemical release.
The leak happened at Venator, prompting the shelter in place recommendation for Quintana and east of Highway 1495 south of the old Brazos River. The recommendation was lifted about an hour ago after emergency responders were able to bring the leak under control.
Venator is near Dow Plant A and prompted Dow Chemical to issue a shelter in place at its plant as a precaution. Venator is not part of Dow and the leak itself didn't happen at Dow, a company spokeswoman said.
