ANGLETON — Brazoria County’s daily case continue to trend downward as residents ages 16 or older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
County officials added 39 residents to its COVID count, just enough to crest 34,000 cases since the pandemic reached the area in mid-March 2020.
Monday’s case report included five confirmed infections each from Alvin and Lake Jackson residents. Four Pearland residents, three each from Angleton and Clute, two each from Jones Creek and Brazoria and one each from Iowa Colony, Danbury, Hillcrest Village, Surfside and Manvel also tested positive.
Ten patients were in their 20s, six were adolescents, five were in their 50s, four were in their 30s, three were in their 40s and two were children younger than 10, according to county data.
Monday also marked the 10th straight day of less than 100 new cases, according to county data. That is the longest stretch since the county went 45 days in double digits between Sept. 25 and Nov. 9.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county is still recording 19.7 new cases per 100,000 residents each day, which remains “a very large number,” according to COVID Act Now, which compiles pandemic-related data.
Nearby Galveston County is averaging 20.1 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the website.
Monday’s count included nine probable cases and 137 recoveries, according to county data.
County officials have now reported 34,001 total cases with 1,373 remaining active, 31,705 deemed recovered, 378 deaths and 545 probables.
No updates will be provided Friday through Sunday for the Easter holiday weekend, the county said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.