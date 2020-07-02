Surfside Beach officials will close the beach to vehicular traffic including golf carts from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, but will allow access during the days.
Galveston closed all beaches for the entire weekend, but Surfside officials made their decision first, Mayor Larry Davison said.
“If we close the beach they just keep coming and park in all the streets and parking lots and roads, and it’s a nightmare,” he said. “So we keep the beach open to keep as many people out of the neighborhoods … as we can, but there’s no reason for people under these situations to stay after 9 p.m. on the beach.”
Overnight closures give officials the opportunity to clean up for the next day and discourages people from gathering after dark, drinking and getting wild, Davison said.
“Especially with it being the 4th,” he said. “We think people should be isolating themselves a little better and doing social distancing, and we hope this is gonna make people safer.”
Pearland leads daily coronavirus case count
Two-fifths of Wednesday’s 70 newly announced COVID-19 cases are from Pearland, but a nursing home resident and employees in Clute and Lake Jackson also contributed to the number.
Three employees of Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson, which had yet to report any COVID-19 cases before Wednesday, tested positive for the virus, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. He did not report any Carriage Inn residents to have tested positive.
A resident of Tuscany Village in Pearland and a resident of Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute were announced to have tested positive Wednesday, Sebesta said.
A Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee is also included in Wednesday’s count, he said.
Pearland had 29 new coronavirus infections, including one girl and two boys aged 10 to 19, nine men aged 20 to 80 or older and 17 women aged 20 to 80 or older.
In Alvin, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus, according to county data. A man and a woman in their 30s tested positive for the virus in Freeport, as well as a man and a woman of the same age range in Iowa Colony. One man from Jones Creek in his 40s tested positive for the virus, according to county data.
Seven confirmed cases were reported in Angleton, including one man in his 20s, two men in their 60s and five women aged 20 to 80 or older.
Six confirmed cases were reported in Clute, including a boy younger than 10, a girl aged 10 to 19 and women aged 20 to 49.
Lake Jackson reported 10 new cases, including children younger than 10 and a man over 80 years old. Two of those cases were probable positives, according to county data, meaning they are in people who are symptomatic and connected to a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household.
Some Lake Jackson residents are not following the mask mandate, telephonic case manager Deborah Penney said she has seen.
“I manage health cases for a national insurance agency, and I’m concerned,” Penney said. “When I went to (a convenience store) in Lake Jackson, the manager and an employee working there both told me that they are not enforcing mask-wearing when it’s now the law.”
Three confirmed cases and one probable case were reported from Manvel, ranging from the ages of 10 to 59 years old.
Wednesday’s case count included 54 recoveries and the county has 998 recoveries overall. There are 850 active cases, 17 are deceased and 38 are probable. There have been 1,903 cases reported by the county since the start of the pandemic.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
State testing coming to Jones Creek, LJ
Jones Creek is hosting a free testing site provided by the state from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, which requires a pre-screening, according to a news release. The testing will be at SFA Elementary School, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road.
Lake Jackson is also hosting a free testing site provided by the state from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road. The testing also requires a pre-screening, according to a press release.
