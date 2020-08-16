The 63 new coronavirus cases reported by Brazoria County Sunday bring the daily total to its lowest in seven weeks.
This is the lowest number since June 28, when the county reported 52 new cases.
The county did not report any recoveries Sunday, which is typical and not indicative of the actual recoveries occurring, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It’s the weekend; I don’t buy stock in weekend numbers, as the labs are short-staffed, so we’ll better-see what the number look like in the upcoming week," Sebesta said.
The county now reports 3,842 cumulative active cases, 28 probable cases and 7,320 overall cases since the start of the pandemic.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Two Brazoria County jail inmates are newly infected with the virus, Sebesta said.
“On Brazoria County inmates, if they’re in our jail, they’re ours to report,” Sebesta said. “And even if they are permanent residents outside of Brazoria county, they’ll still be counted in our county case count as a Brazoria County Jail inmate.”
The same does not apply to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice jails, though those are located within the county.
“TDCJ is an arm of the state, meaning they’re a state-run agency, and Brazoria County jail those are our inmates, in our county jail, so that’s why that’s reported that way,” Sebesta said.
No TDCJ employees were included in Sunday. Brazoria County jail employees’ cases are not included in Brazoria County’s daily case count report.
If a Brazoria County inmate were to contract the virus, they would be reported from the city they’re from, Brazoria County Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
“They’re not reported from the department that they’re in,” Wagner said.
No nursing home employees or residents were reported in Sunday’s case count, Sebesta said. No new deaths were reported either.
“One case was transferred out of our county reporting,” Sebesta said. “And one new probable case was reported.”
Probable cases mean that those people are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to someone else who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
Pearland generated the most confirmed cases Sunday with 12, which was reduced by over 50 percent from Saturday’s count of 29, according to county data.
Angleton followed with 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases, eight confirmed in Lake Jackson and seven confirmed in Clute, according to county data. Clute also had the one probable case in a girl younger than 10, according to the data.
The county also reported seven confirmed cases in Freeport and Manvel, four in Alvin, two in Iowa Colony and one in West Columbia.
People in their 30s had the highest number of new cases with 18, followed by 11 people in their 20s, nine people in their 40s, eight adolescents and five in their 50s. Four confirmed coronavirus cases were found in children younger than 10, and one probable. One person each in their 60s and 70s were reported having the virus, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
