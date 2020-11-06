The report of 75 new COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County will join a vast set of statewide cases that are projected to soon top 1 million since the arrival of the virus in the Lone Star State.
The Texas Department of State Health Services case count by date and by county data shows 942,539 cases through Friday, but NBC reported Friday evening its in-house system estimates the number of confirmed COVID cases as closer to 993,000.
The state’s daily rolling average of new infections has increased 22.8 percent over the last two weeks.
Of Friday’s 75 local cases, 18 came from Pearland. There were seven in Lake Jackson, six each in Alvin and Angleton, five each in Clute, Danbury and Freeport, two each for Iowa Colony, Manvel and Sweeny, and one each for Bonney, Damon and Richwood.
Sixteen of the cases were among those aged 10 to 19, while there were 11 cases each among those in their 20s and 30s, 10 cases for people in their 60s, eight among people in their 40s, seven for those in their 50s, four among children aged nine and younger, and two among people 70 years old and older.
There were also 23 recoveries, six probable and one transferred out of jurisdiction. Two of Friday’s cases came from tests more than two weeks old.
According to county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower, there is one case involving an employee at Baywind Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in League City. The staff member lives in Brazoria County but works in Galveston County.
Overall, the county has reported 11,962 COVID-19 cases, 10,921 recoveries, 158 fatalities and 63 probable since mid-March.
According to the latest data from Brazosport ISD, there are 22 COVID cases within the district presently, down one staff case from Thursday.
The current cases among students include eight at Brazoswood High School, two each at Brazosport High School, Gladys Polk and Madge Griffith elementaries, and one case each at Freeport and Clute intermediate schools, A.P. Beutel Elementary and Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy.
There are four Brazosport ISD staff cases, with one each at Clute Intermediate, Velasco Elementary, T.W. Ogg Elementary and Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy.
The latest data from the state Texas Department of State Health Services shows that as of the week of Nov. 1, Alvin ISD had eight student cases — three in grades 4-6, five in grades 7-12 — and two new staff cases. There are five new cases in the Angleton ISD, with one case among students in third grade or lower, one in grades 7-12, and three among staff.
For this same period, Brazosport ISD reported one new student case in the early grades, three among students in grades 7-12, and no new staff cases.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD reported two cases among early-grade students, two cases among students in grades 4-6, one case among students in grades 7-12, and no new staff cases.
Sweeny ISD reported one new case, which is in a student in grades 7-12.
There was no data available for ISDs in Damon and Danbury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.