As the daily coronavirus case count in Brazoria County again exceeded 200 cases -- this time with all but one of the tests being taken recently -- local education officials are concerned about the ability to continue providing in-person classes with more staff and students becoming infected by COVID-19.
Sweeny ISD, which had virtual classes for all high school students last week because of COVID infections and contact tracing requirements, is wrestling with drastically reduced staff, some of whom are in quarantine, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“We have to be very vigilant about protecting our kids and our staff to be able to continue instruction until Christmas,” Hill said.
The district reported 13 active student cases and 14 active staff cases Saturday, according to data collected by school officials.
“Many of the cases that we have right now evolved during the Thanksgiving break … not being spread within our schools,” Hill said. “Prior to Thanksgiving, we did see a spike and we did have a concern for the schools and that's why we went virtual for the high school for this entire week to try and contain this issue.”
The district is adapting to try to control the spread as it is experiencing a shortage of regular and substitute teachers, he said.
“The best we can do right now is to be very vigilant in our safety, cleaning between classes and strictly enforcing mask wear,” Hill said. “Any training for staff meetings is being conducted by Zoom. Even with many in the building, we’re doing the best we can to reduce any kind of close contact between staff.”
The school plans to implement new CDC guidelines that were announced Friday. The new guidance will allow the students and staff who test negative to return to campus if they are symptom-free, Hill said.
The CDC's timetable for people exposed to the virus to end quarantine after 10 days without being tested or seven days after receiving a negative test. Those who test positive should continue quarantining for 14 days.
The new guidelines will also be applied at C-BISD, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
“When a staff member is out for close contact, since the CDC is allowing people to come back in earlier, we’ll be applying those updates on a case-by-case basis,” Galloway said. “We’ve had to quarantine some students as it’s led to the cancellation of eighth-grade girls basketball, but we hope to have them back next week.”
The district updates its dashboard once a week, Galloway said. As of their most recent data on Thursday, nine staff members and four students have active coronavirus cases, according to data collected by school officials.
Hill hopes to have as many students as possible learning safely on campus before the end of the semester, he said.
“We only have two weeks before the holiday break, and we want to keep students and staff safe, but we also want as many to be in-person because we do feel that is the best, most effective way to learn,” Hill said.
The Sweeny district is also planning to implement on-site testing starting in January, he said.
Saturday’s report of new cases in Brazoria County tallied 216, with all but one of the tests being administered in the past two weeks, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“We have 105 recoveries today. We have one nursing home resident from Pearland’s Tuscany Village, and 16 cases are probable,” Trower said. “No deaths reported Saturday and no county inmates.”
Pearland had 58 new infections, Alvin had 28, Lake Jackson had 27 and Angleton had 26, the county dashboard shows, and Clute had 12 new cases and 11 came from Brazoria. Seven came from Iowa Colony and five each came from Manvel and West Columbia. Four each came from Sweeny and Freeport. Three came from Richwood and Oyster Creek. Two came from Danbury and Liverpool. Brookside Village, Jones Creek and Damon each had one new case.
County residents in their 30s accounted for the most new cases Saturday with 45, followed by 36 in their 20s, 25 adolescents and 21 each under the age of 10, their 40s and 50s. Residents in their 70s had 17 cases, 11 were among people in their 60s and three were 80 or older.
Five cases transferred out of county jurisdiction, county officials said.
The county is now over 15,000 infections since reporting its first case in mid-March, with 15,088 reported after Saturday's addition. Of those, 2,126 are active and 534 are probable. There have been 12,252 recoveries and 177 fatalities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
