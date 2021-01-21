ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Health Department is now taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at all four clinic locations: Angleton, Alvin, Lake Jackson and Pearland.
The Angleton and Alvin Health Clinics are still administering second dose vaccines but are now beginning to take appointments for those needing the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
People who meet Phase 1A or 1B of state criteria can make an appointment online at https://us.pomelo.health/brazoriacountytx/forms/VJ. For information and updates, see the Brazoria County Health Department website at https://bit.ly/38tx0vc.
Qualified individuals (Phase 1A or 1B) can register online or call one of the Health Clinics to make an appointment. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments will be taken online and by phone until all the slots are filled. Once the slots are filled, no more appointments will be made, and the online process will be closed until another allotment is received.
Individuals who call to make an appointment can download the consent form available in English and Spanish at https://bit.ly/38tx0vc. Forms will also be available at the clinics.
Below are the locations of the four Health Department Clinics that will be providing COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines will only be given to those that have an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Angleton Clinic
434 East Mulberry Street
Angleton, TX
(979) 864-1484
Alvin Clinic
260 George Street
Suite 200
Alvin, TX
(281) 585-3024
Lake Jackson Clinic
202 Peach Street
Suite 132
Lake Jackson, TX
(979) 265-4446
Pearland Clinic
2436 South Grand Blvd.
Suite 102
Pearland, TX
(281) 485-5344
