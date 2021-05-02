All lanes of Highway 35 from FM 521 to West Columbia have been closed after numerous calls of the road surface coming up and damaging vehicles, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said.
The Facts received multiple photos of cars with tar stuck to their tires and on their vehicles as well as several with tires blown out because of the eroding road surface.
Brazoria County crews have inspected the highway and altered state transportation officials, who are sending people out to evaluate the situation, the sheriff's office said.
Drivers whose vehicles were damaged by driving on Highway 35 should document their damage and call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 979-849-2441 to receive an event number, after which they should file a report with the Texas Department of Transportation.
