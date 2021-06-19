LAKE JACKSON
Fundraiser appears to be scam, police say
An event being advertised for Madge Griffith Park has caught the attention of the Lake Jackson Police Department and officials are warning residents about the bogus claim.
“If you go onto the fake Facebook page for this person, it seems this is a common thing they have done in other places,” Sgt. Roy Welch said. “The problem is, it’s a fake profile so we can’t verify any of the information on who this person actually is. Other people on Facebook have caught on that this is a fake and have been commenting, telling others not to give money to this person.”
A concerned resident reported the scam to the city through the parks department and asked if the city had a permit on file for the “pop up shop.” With nothing on file, the parks department contacted the police department to make officers aware of the scam.
“We just want people to be aware that this is not an event permitted or sponsored by the city of Lake Jackson,” Welch said. “Best thing to do is ignore it if you see the flyer.”
SURFSIDE BEACH
Riptide danger high throughout weekend
A heightened risk from riptides is expected at least through Saturday morning and likely longer, National Weather Service forecasters warn.
The Gulf of Mexico is roiled by the presence of Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, which closed in on the Louisiana coast late Friday. Forecasts showed expected landfall in Terrebone Parrish southwest of New Orleans overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Rip currents can sweep people away from shore into deep water from which they are unable to return to safety. Dangerous swimming conditions are likely, especially near jetties and piers.
People caught in a rip current are advised to relax and float. If swimming is possible, it should be in a direction following the shoreline.
