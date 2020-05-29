With the inclusion of two more Alvin girls 19 or younger in the count of positive tests, county officials are preparing to look into possible connections, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“I need to do some tire-kicking on that,” Sebesta said Thursday of the cause of the recent spurt of cases among young people.
Ten people 19 and younger have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Before Saturday, Alvin was free of any known positive cases in that age group, according to county data but has had nine since. The other case is a Manvel girl younger than 10.
The county has had 39 people younger than 20 test positive for the virus, according to the county data.
Three residents and one employee of Windsong Care Center in Pearland tested positive Thursday as did five employees of Laurel Court in Alvin.
Brazoria County reported its highest daily total since May 17, Sebesta said. With increased testing throughout the county, Sebesta hopes for the best as more results come back.
“There is so much testing going on right now,” Sebesta said. “We have an abundance of testing and it’s probably backlogged in the labs. I imagine full staff was not working for the three-day weekend.”
Pearland accounted for 11 positives Thursday, according to county data. Two women in their 30s and 40s each and ones over 80 and in her 50s tested positive. Two men in their 50s and over 80 also fell ill. Another man in his 20s also became sick.
A Richwood woman in her 30s, a Danbury woman in her 40s and a West Columbia woman in her 30s also were reported as positives, as were two Alvin women in their 60s, an Alvin man in his 30s and an Alvin woman in her 50s.
A Terrell Unit inmate in his 60s was the first case inside Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons in four days, according to county data.
Five people recovered also have recovered.
Brazoria County now has 882 total reported cases of COVID-19 with 406 remaining active, 459 deemed recovered and five probable. A dozen residents were killed from complications with the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Appraisal District WILL limited capacity
The Brazoria County Appraisal District will reopen June 8 with limited capacity and safety measures in place, Chief Appraiser Cheryl Evans said.
“We have continued working full staff throughout this event,” Evans said in a news release. “The feedback from the public has been remarkable — thanking us for taking extra measures to keep them safe.”
Property owners can visit for name changes, exemptions and general customer service processes, but officials stressed all district functions can be handled by phone or email.
Appraisal protests must be filed before June 3.
Brazosport Museum of Natural Science to reopen
The Brazosport Museum of Natural Science at The Center for the Arts and Sciences in Clute will reopen Tuesday, spokeswoman Patty Sayes said.
“We’ll be following all guidelines set by local, national and state agencies and authorities,” Sayes said.
The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, a release said. Self-guided tours will run hourly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 25-person capacity.
“Admission remains free of charge,” Sayes said.
Anyone interested in reserving tickets can call 979-265-7661 or go to www.brazosportcenter.org. Electronic tickets will also be available at the door.
