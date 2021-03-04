ANGLETON — Teachers and school staff now are eligible to seek appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas vaccine providers can provide inoculations starting immediately to “those who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools,” the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday.
Licensed child-care providers and employees, including those for Head Start and Early Head Start programs, also are now eligible, the agency said.
Texas American Federation of Teachers Communication Director Rob D’Amico was relieved the long-ensuing battle with lawmakers is finished and educators were finally being prioritized.
“It’s an incredible victory, particularly because we have been pushing for prioritization for a long time,” D’Amico said. “Our members have been lobbying the governor and trying to get Mike Morath, the education commissioner, to weigh in for prioritization. The Biden Administration’s directive was certainly good news.”
D’Amico estimates it will take time before all educators and staff receive their shots.
“There are almost 600,000 school employees in Texas, and I can imagine the vast majority will take it,” D’Amico said. “There are some choppy waters ahead, but we are deeply gratified.”
Only 11.9 percent of Texas residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination as of Monday, according to COVID Act Now.
Brazosport Federation of Teachers president Jude Roberson did not respond to emails or phone calls requesting comment.
County officials announced Wednesday the highest newly registered case mark in almost a week with 195.
Pearland residents were the most affected with 32 testing positive, followed by Angleton and Lake Jackson with 13 each. Eight from Clute, seven from Alvin, five each from Freeport and Manvel, four from Richwood, two each from Bailey’s Prairie and West Columbia and residents from Danbury, Iowa Colony, Brazoria, Holiday Lakes, Jones Creek and Sweeny all received a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 40s topped Wednesday’s count with 21, followed by 19 in their 20s, 17 in their 30s, 11 adolescents and 10 in their 50s according to county data. Nine residents in their 60s, six children younger than 10, three people older than 80 and one resident in their 70s also tested positive.
Wednesday’s report included one Woodlake nursing home resident in Clute infected, 195 recoveries, 55 probable cases and 73 positives administered more than two weeks ago, according to the county report.
There have been 31,970 cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazoria County since the first cases were reported March 14, 2020. Of those, 1,878 cases remain active and 884 are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household.
There have been 28,882 recoveries, and 326 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
