ANGLETON — A resident of Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Pearland was included in the report of 189 new COVID-19 cases announced by Brazoria County officials Friday.
Twenty-five of the 189 cases are from tests given more than two weeks ago.
Eighty-nine of the reported cases are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Of the remaining 100 cases, all of which have been test-confirmed, more than a third were reported in Pearland (38). Confirmed cases were also reported in Alvin (19), Manvel (nine), Lake Jackson (eight), Brazoria and Freeport (six each), Clute (four), Sweeny (three), Angleton and West Columbia (two each), and Iowa Colony, Richwood and Surfside (one each).
For the fifth day in a row, at least one new case was added to every age range listed on the Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard.
Four cases were announced among children, in addition to 17 among adolescents; 15 among those in their 20s; 18 among those in their 30s; 13 among those in their 40s; 14 among those in their 50s; nine among those in their 60s; six among those in their 70s; and four among those in their 80s.
The report from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower also announced 238 recoveries.
In all, Brazoria County has had 31,351 reported cases during the course of the pandemic, of which 1,959 are active and 964 are probable. There have been 28,113 recoveries and 315 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
