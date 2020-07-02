Access to Brazoria County’s two islands will be limited from 11 a.m. to midnight this weekend, meaning anyone going to a beach within Brazoria County must arrive before 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"There will be road blocks," County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
This decision was made considering the beaches’ higher-than-normal number of visitors since early May and the fact Galveston County closed all of its beaches this weekend, Sebesta said.
“We do not have the first-responder manpower to handle anticipated crowds,” he said.
This order includes Quintana/Bryan Beach, Follett’s Island and Surfside Beach, according to a news release. Surfside Beach had already planned to close its beaches to vehicular traffic overnight, but the county’s order will now restrict access to the island from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Officials expect the beaches to reach capacity by 11 a.m. each day, which is why they chose that time to stop allowing any new visitors, Sebesta said. If capacity is reached before then, they might stop allowing access earlier than 11 a.m., he said.
Residents, beach house renters and RV campground renters will be allowed access with proof of residency or rental, the news release states.
The closure will ensure emergency management and first responders can access the beach areas if necessary, the release states.
